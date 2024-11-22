Peacock Series Gets Season 2 Renewal Just 2 Weeks After Season 1 Premiere

A new Peacock series just got renewed days after premiering. Deadline reports that the Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch-led spy thriller The Day of the Jackal has been renewed for a second season. The renewal comes just two weeks after it premiered on Nov. 7. The series comes from Peacock and the U.K.’s Sky Atlantic and is adapted by Ronan Bennett from the Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name.

Also starring an ensemble cast that includes Úrsula Corberó, Chukwudi Iwuji, Khalid Abdalla, Lia Williams, Charles Dance, and Nick Blood, The Day of the Jackal centers on a ruthless British assassin known only as the “Jackal” and an intelligence officer tasked with capturing him after his latest kill. The early renewal is not so surprising, as the series has been at the top of Peacock’s top 10 most watched this week and was in the top five for streaming originals in the U.S. for its opening weekend, per Nielsen. It was also brought in 3 million views for Sky, becoming its top-rated original of all time after just seven days.

Videos by PopCulture.com

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL — Episode 105 — Pictured: Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal — (Photo by: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited)

The Day of the Jackal was initially announced in 2022, with Redmayne joining the project the following March and Lynch joining that June. As of now, a premiere date for the second season has not been released, but it’s still too early to say. Once filming starts, whenever that may be, it’s likely more information will be announced but the wait will be worth it. Any show renewed days after its premiere or before is a good sign, and there is much to look forward to when Season 2 premieres.

Among other Peacock renewals in recent months include Days of Our Lives ahead of its 15,000th episode and The Traitors for multiple seasons. Days’ milestone episode is set to premiere in December and will have a 60th anniversary celebration in November 2025. Meanwhile, The Traitors was renewed through Season 5, with Season 3 premiering in January. There is a lot to look forward to on Peacock, both new and veteran, including The Day of the Jackal. It shouldn’t be long until more information regarding the second season, such as premiere date and premise. For now, fans can watch the first season on Peacock to prepare for the new episodes because who knows how long the wait will be.