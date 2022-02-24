‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2 Date Revealed by Netflix: Watch the Teaser

The Byrde family’s story is coming to an end sooner rather than later. Just weeks after the first seven episodes of Ozark‘s super-sized final season dropped on Netflix on Jan. 21, the streamer on Wednesday announced a premiere date for the final episodes, revealing that Ozark Season 4, Part 2 will premiere on Friday, April 29. The announcement was made alongside a first look teaser trailer for the show’s final outing.

In the short teaser, Julia Garner’s Ruth Langmore talks through her childhood traumas as she is seen driving a car with a gun on the passenger seat. In the clip, Ruth says, “My childhood traumas are not like yours. You see, I’m a cursed Langmore. Long inured to violence and death, and in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough.” Before the short clip teased that “the end arrives sooner than you think,” Ruth, at one point, could be seen pointing a rifle at Marty and Wendy Byrde.

In the final batch of episodes, “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood,” according to the official synopsis. Showrunner Chris Mundy previously told TVLine that Part 2 will “pick up right away” following the devastating events in Part 1, which included several deaths. Mundy explained that they “would be cheating everybody if we jumped past the emotional place we were in.” Further discussing the final episodes with The Hollywood Reporter, Mundy promised that Part 2 would give fans closure.

“So, hopefully, people will feel closure by the end – whether they like it or not, I don’t know,” Mundy shared. “In terms of tone, we’re going deeper into the family and their bonds. Is family the ultimate bond? Is friendship? Is marriage? At what point is it almost unhealthy to stay, even if you love somebody? We’re going to delve into that with Marty and Wendy. Hopefully, the back half will still be fun and exciting, but also really emotional for the Byrdes and Ruth.”

In addition to Garner, Ozark stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Alfonso Herrera, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, Katrina Lenk, CC Castillo, and Ali Stroker. Season 4, Part 2 is set to debut on Friday, April 29, with all previous episodes now available for streaming on Netflix.