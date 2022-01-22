‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere Kills off a Character

Ozark is back on Netflix with a brand new batch of episodes — half a season’s worth, to be exact. It’s the last ride for the Byrd family, being as this season, Season 4, will be the show’s last. As you’d expect from a show with a body count as high as Ozark’s, not everyone makes it out alive. In fact, one character doesn’t live past the first episode. Spoilers ahead for Ozark Season 4, Episode 1, “The Beginning of the End.”

In a bloody ending to the show’s first episode back after a hiatus that nearly lasted two years, Sheriff John Nix (Robert Treveiler) died. The cause of death is two gunshots — one in the chest and one directly to the head — courtesy of newcomer Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera). Nix, who is also known for his work on Banshee and Matlock, has appeared in 14 episodes of Ozark, the first being Season 1, Episode 2, “Blue Cat.” The sheriff has been a fairly regular thorn in the Byrd family’s side, being as he worked closely with rivals Jacob Snell (Peter Mullan) and Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery).

The contentious relationship plays into the sheriff’s death. With Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) dead, Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) has tasked Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrd (Laura Linney) with obtaining immunity for him and ensuring he can safely travel between the U.S. and Mexico as he pleases. They must also stop Darlene’s new heroin operation, which she has started with Ruth Langmore (Julie Garner) and Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan). Navarro’s nephew, Javi, takes an interest in the Byrds, being as he highly doubts their abilities. He surprises the Byrds by visiting the U.S., and the trouble soon begins.

He badgers the couple about their progress in stopping Darlene, with the pair expressing that they have to tread carefully due to the opium farmer’s ties to Sheriff Nix. Javi later decides to stay at Helen’s vacated home. While blasting the song “Bam Bam” by Sister Nancy on the stereo, he is surprised by a knock on the door from the sheriff. Nix inquires about Helen’s whereabouts and contact info. Javi plays along, telling him he needs to go turn the music down in order to continue the conversation. Javi then cranks the music up even louder, pulls out a handgun and kills Nix before he even realizes what’s happening.

Javi soon arrives back at the Byrd home in Nix’s patrol car. He shows Marty and Wendy the corpse in the trunk and says, “You own a crematorium, right?”

Ozark Season 4, Part 1, is streaming now on Netflix, with all past episodes streaming there, as well. Part 2 of Season 4 is expected to drop sometime in May, but Netflix has not officially announced an exact date.