Netflix officially renewed Ozark for a fourth season on Tuesday, announcing that this will be the show's last installment. According to a report by Variety, there are 14 new episodes of Ozark on the way, which will be released in two installments of seven episodes each. The outlet talked to writer and showrunner Chris Mundy and star and director Jason Bateman about the planned finale.

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes saga right," Mundy said. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us — both on-screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible." Mundy returns as an executive producer and writer, while star Jason Bateman will reportedly return to his creative roles behind the camera as well — directing and producing.



The three previous seasons of Ozark have had 10 episodes each, while Season 4 will consist of two parts with seven episodes each. Bateman teased: "A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."

Ozark is a heavy-hitter for Netflix, both as a critical darling and a commercial success. It is often compared with prestige dramas like Breaking Bad or The Sopranos. Still, Netflix is not shy about letting the show come to an end after just four seasons. The company's Vice President of Original Content, Cindy Holland, spoke to Variety as well.

"Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim," Holland said. "We're so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can't wait to see how the Byrdes' journey comes to a close."

Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a couple who get in over their head when Marty begins laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel. They have two teenage children and try at first to balance a normal family life with their criminal enterprise. The show is named for the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, where the family moves in the opening of the series after Marty's money laundering scheme in their old home of Chicago goes awry.

There is no word yet on when the final season of Ozark might premiere, but chances are it will be quite a while. Season 3 hit Netflix in March, and since then TV productions have been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.