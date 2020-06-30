‘Ozark’ Season 4 Will Be Supersized, Split Into Two Parts

The Byrde family is returning for one last supersized season of Ozark on Netflix. The acclaimed drama will return for a fourth and final season set to run 14 episodes, which will air in two parts, each consisting of seven episodes. Netflix has yet to release a production start date for the final season amid the coronavirus pandemic, so the premiere date is still unclear.

The streaming service gave away few details of what Season 4 will hold for the Byrde family, simply writing in the season synopsis, "The new season will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks." Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner will return to star alongside Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan and Lisa Emery. At the 2019 Emmys, Ozark Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Bateman and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Garner.

In Season 3, fans watched as Marty (Bateman) was taken captive by crime boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) and Wendy (Linney) was forced to take out a hit on her own brother to save the rest of her family. Meanwhile, Ruth (Garner) grew increasingly unhappy with the Byrdes, which led to an alliance with Darlene (Emery) and a deal with the KC Mob.

Jason Bateman, who not only stars in the show but also serves as executive producer, said in a statement at news of Season 4, "A supersized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s)." Linney will also be acting in a new role this season off-screen, getting a promotion to co-executive producer of Season 4.

"We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” executive producer and showrunner Chris Mundy added in his own statement. "It’s been such a great adventure for all of us, both on screen and off, so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

Netflix’s vice president of original content, Cindy Holland, concluded, "Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim. We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia, and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close."