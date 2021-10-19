‘Ozark’ Season 4: Netflix Reveals Release Date, Teaser Trailer for Part 1

The Byrde family is almost ready to return for their final drama-filled season on Netflix. After teasing the upcoming final season in late September, the streaming giant on Tuesday gave fans their best look yet at Ozark Season 4 with a new teaser trailer, which is set to be released in two parts consisting of seven episodes each. According to the Tuesday update, Ozark Season 4, Part 1, will premiere on Friday, Jan. 21.

After Season 3 ended with Marty being taken captive by crime boss Omar Navarro and Wendy being forced to take out a hit on her own brother to save the rest of her family, Season 4 isn’t holding back on the family drama, at least according to the trailer. Spanning the length of just 53 seconds, the teaser begins with Jason Bateman’s Marty stating, “money, at its essence, the measure of a man’s choices.” The trailer goes on to pack more than just a few ominous warnings, including “broken promises got consequences” and “sometimes, if you don’t move forward, you die.”

Originally premiering in 2017, Ozark is created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams and follows the Byrde family – financial planner Marty, his wife Wendy, and they two teenage children. After a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, the family moves from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks, the show documenting their dangerous criminal enterprise. Despite being a critical success, the streamer announced in June 2020 that the show would end with its upcoming fourth season.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes saga right,” showrunner Chris Mundy said at the time. “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us – both on-screen and off – so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer for Season 4. Along with Bateman, the final batch of episodes stars Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón. Ozark Season 4 will consist of 14 episodes, which will debut in two separate seven-episode parts, the first of which will arrive on the streamer on Friday, Jan. 21.