In the wake of Elite ending and ahead of Stranger Things winding down, Netflix has made the decision to end another one of its young-adult programs. Outer Banks will conclude with its upcoming fifth season. The streamer made the announcement amidst the promotion of Season 4, Part 2’s upcoming release on Thursday.

Alongside the announcement, Netflix noted that writing for Season 5 is underway; the streamer also attached a formal statement from co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke. (You can read that note at the end of this article).

Videos by PopCulture.com

The cast of ‘Outer Banks’ (Credit: Netflix)

No production state date, release date or returning cast list are available as of press time. The Outer Banks cast includes Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North, Fiona Palomo, J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez, Mia Challis and Cullen Moss.

As for Season 4, PopCulture.com’s own Anna Rumer talked with the cast ahead of Part 1’s release. Cline was excited for fans to see her character, Sarah, come together with Stokes’ John B. in a new way throughout Season 4.

“They’ve gone through so much the past three seasons together and separately,” Cline said, “and I think we’re picking up with them really enjoying just being able to be together and relax into their relationship [while] moving on and healing from their shared trauma … moving forward together as a team.”

All previously released episodes of Outer Banks are currently streaming on Netflix. You can read the message Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke below: