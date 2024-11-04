‘Outer Banks’ Season 4, Part 2 Trailer Revealed

The danger is real as the Pogues head to Morocco on the hunt for Blackbeard’s treasure in part two of Outer Banks Season 4.

The stakes are higher than ever after the part one finale left Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) fighting for survival in a water-filled underground tunnel as JJ (Rudy Pankow) learns his real parents are actually Larissa Genrette and Chandler Groff.

In part two, however, the search for Blackbeard’s Blue Crown takes things to a new level. “It’s all on the line,” John B (Chase Stokes) says in the trailer, released by Netflix on Sunday, Nov. 2. “The question is – what would we risk to protect it?”

The Pogues are off to Morocco with an unlikely ally in Rafe (Drew Starkey), who declares that while he doesn’t want to be part of their “little treasure hunt,” he wants a cut of the treasure if he’s able to get them to North Africa. In response, JJ punches Sarah’s older brother in the face, prompting Pope to quip, “I mean, honestly, if he didn’t do it, I was gonna do it.”

There’s plenty more action to come, as the trailer teases Pope behind bars, Sarah using a gun and John B and Rafe getting into a knife fight. Meanwhile, JJ declares he’s ready to “fight for what’s mine” in regard to his newly discovered lineage.

Outer Banks fans are also convinced Sarah might be pregnant after the trailer shows her hinting at the possibility to Kiara (Madison Bailey). “Maybe you could find, like, one positive thing?” she asks a shocked Kiara, who covers her mouth at the revelation.

Later, a teary-eyed John B tells Sarah, “We’re gonna figure this out, we always do,” adding more fuel to the pregnancy speculation. Sarah could be in big trouble, however, as the trailer shows John B screaming her name in distress.

Prior to the part one premiere of Season 4, Stokes and Cline teased to PopCulture.com that this would be a defining time for the couple. “They’ve gone through so much the past three seasons together and separately,” Cline explained, “and I think we’re picking up with them really enjoying just being able to be together and relax into their relationship [while] moving on and healing from their shared trauma … moving forward together as a team.”

Stokes agreed that after three seasons of watching the lovebirds “butt heads,” John B. and Sarah hit a “crossroads in [their] relationship to say, are we going to figure this out or are we not? And I think they choose the latter. We see John B. and Sarah really solidify and start to move in the right direction in Season 4.”

Part two of Outer Banks Season 4 drops on Netflix on Nov. 7.