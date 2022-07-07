'Outer Banks' Actor Alexander Jennings Dies in Hit-and-Run Crash

The Outer Banks cast and crew are in mourning this week after Alexander "AJ" Jennings, the stand-in for lead star Chase Stokes, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Charleston, South Carolina. Outer Banks Season 3 is now in production in the city. Jennings was 22.

Charleston County Sheriff's deputies responded to an accident at Sol Legare Road near Crovet Drive at about 2:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to a press release from the department. A pedestrian was walking on the road and struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene. The pedestrian was hit by a second vehicle, which also left the scene, a witness told deputies. The pedestrian was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital, where he died. The Charleston County Coroner confirmed Jennings was the victim, reports PEOPLE.

The second vehicle was located later during a traffic stop in downtown Charleston. The first vehicle has not been located and no description of the vehicle was immediately available. No charges have been filed in the case, which is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff's office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Kimmie Stewart Casting issued a statement on Jennings' death late Tuesday. "I can not fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ's sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time," the statement reads. "I understand this message may be difficult to process for those of you that met & became fast friends with AJ."

Netflix human resources are offering grief counseling to the cast and crew, Kimmie Stewart Casting noted. "I am still at a loss of words about how this happened & cannot imagine the heartache his family is going through. We will miss this amazing human & his infectious smile dearly," the statement continued.

Jennings worked as a stand-in for Stokes, meaning he stood in for the actor when directors and camera operators lit and blocked scenes before filming. Stokes, who stars as John B. Routledge on Outer Banks, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Jennings on his Instagram Story Wednesday.

"Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does," Stokes wrote. "My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting." Stokes recalled talking with Jennings about his songs and dream to continue creating art. "I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle, to say the least," Stokes continued. "We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that, thank you AJ. Fly high angel."