‘Outer Banks’ Star Reacts to Rumors She’s Leaving the Show

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline shut down rumors that she is leaving the hit Netflix show soon. There were rumors that she would be leaving after she and co-star Chase Stokes ended their off-screen relationship. Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron on the show, said there was no truth to these rumors.

“Hi so I’m getting asked if s3 is my final season of [Outer Banks],” Cline, 24, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story post on Monday, reports E! News. “I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me. I love my job and there’s not a day that goes by that I’m not grateful for it, and for everyone who has watched it. Not everything you read on the internet is true.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/AstridBelmont/status/1485825638019649537?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Outer Banks is a teen drama set in a small town in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where there is a class divide between the locals and the wealthy seasonal residents. Stokes, 29, stars as John B. Routledge, the leader of the “Pogues,” a group of working-class residents. Cline’s Sarah character is the rebellious daughter of the wealthy Ward Cameron (Charles Esten). Sarah and John B. are romantically involved on the show, which was renewed for a third season in December.

Fans aren’t exactly taking the actress’s word for it after she since deleted the story. While some are still excited to see fan-favorite couple “Jarrah” continue on for another chapter, there’s still a number of viewers who are still skeptical that Cline could be gone in the near future. “Killing off main characters can be done well, and additionally OBX needs to start upping the stakes, cause it’s turning into one of those shows were (sic) no death actually means that the character died,” one Reddit user said.

Stokes and Cline were romantically involved in real life for just over a year before they split. “Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source told PEOPLE in November 2021, months after they celebrated their one-year anniversary in April 2021. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.” Another source told the magazine the two are “definitely broken up.” Cline was later seen dancing with Riverdale star Ross Butler, but Butler told TMZ in October 2021 the two are “just friends.”

Although the two broke up, Cline and Stokes are still friendly. Weeks after the breakup news was reported, the two were seen hanging out together in Atlanta. They also attended the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, where Cline cheered for Stokes when he won the Drama TV Star of 2021 award.

In December, a source told Entertainment Tonight Cline and Stokes were going to give their relationship another shot, but it looks like that attempt didn’t last long. In January, Cline was linked to Zack Bia after the two were photographed making out. During an episode of BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, Bia said the two were not dating, they just “hang out all the time.”

“I think, as someone like herself who is extremely busy and is going to start traveling – she’s on set five months out of the year-she has such a busy schedule and I think I have such a busy schedule,” Bia said of Cline, reports E! News. “It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner. But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out. We are enjoying it and not even thinking about what it is.”