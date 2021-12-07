Netflix Renews Wildly Popular Teen Drama Series for Season 3

Netflix has renewed the wildly popular teen drama series Outer Banks for a third season. The show has been a big success for the streaming platform around the world, and recent Nielsen data showed it was a major draw for viewers over the summer. Outer Banks is set in North Carolina and highlights the differences between the “Kooks,” wealthy seasonal residents, and the “Pogues,” working-class locals.

Outer Banks‘ first season debuted in April 2020, just as everyone was looking for the perfect escape from reality during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The second season was released on July 30 and claimed the top spot on Netflix’s global “Top 10 TV series in English” for four weeks, reports Variety. In August, the show topped Nielsen’s streaming rankings with 2.1 billion minutes watched during the week of Aug. 2-8, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Outer Banks will be back for a third season! pic.twitter.com/NV9Oy4Z8V1 — Netflix (@netflix) December 7, 2021

The series was created by brothers Josh and Jonas Pate with novelist Shannon Burke. It is set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where a group of working-class teenagers tries to find out what happened to the father of their leader, John B. Routledge, played by Chase Stokes. In Season 2, the “Pogues” have to come to terms with the recent death of their friends after a treasure hunt goes wrong. They soon learn that John B. and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) are back on the trail of gold in the Bahamas while trouble continues at home. There is $400 million on the line when a new secret reunites the group.

Jonathan Daviss also stars as Pope Heyward, while Rudy Pankow stars as JJ Maybank. Austin North plays Topper, Charles Esten plays Ward Cameron, and Drew Starkey plays Rafe Cameron. Carlacia Grant joined in Season 2 and was promoted to series regular for Season 3. Josh and Jonas Pate and Burke will return as showrunners for Season 3. A release date for the new episodes has not been announced.

Cline and Stokes recently made headlines for their personal lives. The two were dating in real life, but they broke up this fall. Earlier this week, sources told Entertainment Tonight they were going to cautiously give their relationship another try. “Madelyn and Chase care about one another,” a source said. “They felt like they had to be apart to get back on track and be together in the future. Their relationship was very serious before and right now, they’re slowly easing back into things and giving it another try. They’re not full-on back together, but they’re taking it slow and seeing where things go.”