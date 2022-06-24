'Outer Banks' Adds 3 New Cast Members for Season 3 of Netflix Hit

Outer Banks is adding three more cast members to its lineup for the upcoming Season 3! Joining the Netflix hit series are Andy McQueen, Fiona Palomo and Lou Ferrigno, Deadline reports. Their character descriptions make for an even more intriguing storyline for the teen drama.

McQueen, known for his roles in Mrs. Davis and Station Eleven, will play Carlos Singh, a Caribbean Don who is intelligent, refined and ruthless, and is out on a treasure hunt of his own. Palomo, known for Control Z and Negociadora, will play Sofia, who identifies as a Pogue but secretly yearns to be part of the country club crowd and quickly forms a close connection with Rafe (Drew Starkey). As for Ferrigno, who is known for S.W.A.T. and Stargirl, he will play Ryan, a top security officer and enforcer for Singh.

Season 3 of Outer Banks will continue to follow the Pogues in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Season 2 left off with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) on the run in the Bahamas while things escalate at home for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Johnathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow). All five main characters will return for Season 3, as will Austin North (who plays Topper), Charles Esten (who plays Ward) and newly-promoted series regular Carlacia Grant (who plays Cleo).

The show debuted in April 2020 and became a quick success, and Netflix confirmed a second season three months later. "Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons," Pate previously told Entertainment Weekly. "We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."

Earlier this year, Cline shut down rumors that she was leaving the Netflix series after she and Stokes ended their off-screen relationship. Writing in a since-deleted Instagram Story, she wrote, "Hi so I'm getting asked if s3 is my final season of [Outer Banks]. I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me. I love my job and there's not a day that goes by that I'm not grateful for it, and for everyone who has watched it. Not everything you read on the internet is true."

Stokes and Cline were romantically involved in real life for just over a year before they split. "Madelyn and Chase are no longer together," a source told PEOPLE in November 2021, months after they celebrated their one-year anniversary in April 2021. "They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago." Another source told the magazine the two are "definitely broken up." Cline was later seen dancing with Riverdale star Ross Butler, but Butler told TMZ in October 2021 that the two are "just friends."