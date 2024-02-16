Potential 'One Tree Hill' Reunion Gets Another Good Sign

It's been almost 12 years since fans bid farewell to One Tree Hill, but the potential reunion just got another good sign. Last month, Sophia Bush sparked OTH rumor hopes by discussing her ideas for a comeback. She has stayed close with much of the cast and has been doing rewatch podcast Drama Queens with Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton-Morgan for almost three years. Now Barbara Alyn Woods is giving her own opinions on the possible reunion.

Woods portrayed Deb Scott throughout the drama's nine-season run, and she would be more than happy to return to Tree Hill. She shared with ET that they've "all kept in touch." However, she admits she has "no idea what's going on, but if there wasn't some sort of like spinoff or something, I would be so surprised. Because we're all on board, we're all friends, it would be the most fun show anybody has ever been on."

The fact that much of the cast is on board for a reunion is great news. It's nice that they all have remained close and even occasionally reunite at special events, whether it's a new movie, a convention, or even a concert. Of course, there's no official word as of yet, but if the interest keeps buzzing, you never know what could happen.

There are plenty of reunions, reboots, and revivals happening these days, it's hard to keep track. One Tree Hill definitely has the potential for something more. The series was pretty big when it was airing and still is, thanks to streaming. While it would be hard to replicate the magic that was OTH, it would be fun to see where the series would take the characters now and what the new stories would be. Or perhaps it could go in the direction of a reunion special, but it might still be too early for that since it's only been over a decade.

Hopefully, a One Tree Hill reunion happens someday soon. It would have to happen the right way, and if it's a continuation of the WB/CW drama, then it would have to make sense. At the very least, getting more updates on the potential reunion seems to be a frequent thing now, and it's only just a matter of time before more of the stars speak out about it. A return to Tree Hill is needed, and it needs to happen soon.