Jana Kramer Gives Lowdown on 'Name That Tune,' 'One Tree Hill' Reunion Talk (Exclusive)

Jana Kramer is taking on a whole new challenge for Fox's Name That Tune. The singer is set to face off against Cassadee Pope in the show's country music queen showdown, which will air on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Fox. Ahead of the episode, Kramer spoke to PopCulture.com about her appearance on the iconic game show and her career up to this point. Amidst all of the talk about her singing and acting careers, she addressed whether she would be down for a One Tree Hill reunion sometime in the future.

Kramer explained that she traveled to Ireland to film her episode of the show. Before going on Name That Tune, she did have some familiarity with the show, as it's a classic one that she used to watch with her parents growing up. The singer explained, "I got to take a little vacation as well, like a little added day. But, it was really cool. I mean, it's an iconic show, so it was fun to be a part of."

Considering that she's a singer herself (with a new single, "The Story," out now), there was a bit of pressure associated with being in the competition. Kramer, who is playing in support of Safe Horizon, acknowledged that she definitely "felt a lot of pressure," adding, "I was like, oh gosh, if there're country songs I should know them. But, I think when you're on the spot it's a lot harder than sitting at home. So, I tried to just remember that ... it's a lot harder when you're in front of the camera in front of an audience."

Kramer has quite a few things on her plate on top of her Name That Tune appearance. As previously mentioned, she recently released a single, "The Story," that touches on her life as a mom to her two young kids, and is set to appear in an upcoming Lifetime movie with Mario Lopez. Would she have time for a possible One Tree Hill reunion on top of everything else? Kramer did say that she still keeps in contact with some of her castmates, especially Shantel VanSanten, and continued, "And all the cast is great, but I think we're all just kind of focused on our other stuff too." As for whether she would be game for a reunion, she said that she's not sure if anything is in the works, but added, "If there was, I hope to be a part of it."