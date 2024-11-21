‘One Tree Hill’ Alum Chad Michael Murray Shares Sequel Series Hopes: ‘I Want That Show to Happen’

Chad Michael Murray is sharing his hopes for the One Tree Hill sequel series. It was previously announced that stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton were developing a new version of the WB/CW teen drama for Netflix, serving as a sequel to the original, which ended in 2012 after nine seasons. While the two will be reprising their roles as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, there haven’t been confirmations of anyone else joining them.

Even though it was reported that Murray, who starred as Lucas Scott in the first six seasons, would not be returning, there might still be a small glimmer of hope. At the very least, he wants the series to move forward. The Sullivan’s Crossing star told E! News, “I want that show to happen.” However, he shared he doesn’t “know what will happen with me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Murray reflected on his time on One Tree Hill, saying the experience “that I’ve gotten like the privilege of being able to experience over the course of the last 24 years is incredible. And so for each and every person that grew up on this show and it affected them, and it changed their heart just a little bit and their mind and just set the tone for their youth, I hope it happens.”

The series is still in early development at Netflix and has yet to be officially ordered. As of now, it’s hard to tell if the show will move forward and who else will be part of it. But it would be hard to watch One Tree Hill without Chad Michael Murray, as his exit in the Season 6 finale was a pretty tough blow to the show. As of now, he has “no idea” about a return to Tree Hill. “But I can say that I really, whatever iteration of that show is, I want for the fans,” he said.

Meanwhile, Quinn James actress Shantel VanSanten told PopCulture.com she would “of course” be part of a reboot as long as it was there and it didn’t have all of the issues it had before,” referencing creator and producer Mark Schwan’s sexual harassment allegations made by several female stars of the show. The new series will have a much safer environment with female teamwork, according to Burton, so it’s always possible VanSanten will appear. Bethany Joy Lenz and James Lafferty, known to fans as Haley James Scott and Nathan Scott, a.k.a. “Naley,” also expressed interest in returning.

It’s possible if and when Netflix eventually orders the new One Tree Hill sequel to series, more details will be revealed, including who else will be making a return to Tree Hill. The wait will be worth it, and fans can always watch all nine seasons on Hulu in the meantime.