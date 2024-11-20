‘Sullivan’s Crossing’: Tom Jackson Teases ‘Reunions’ and ‘New Information’ Regarding Frank (Exclusive)

Tonight’s new Sullivan’s Crossing will dig deeper into Frank’s past and Tom Jackson told PopCulture.com about what to expect. In “Reunions,” Frank and Edna (Andrea Menard) “continue to be at odds over Frank’s refusal to make peace with his cousin.” Just from the sounds of it, there could be some interesting tension, and with Frank’s cousin coming into the picture, Jackson shares that the episode “has a lot to do with a number of subject matters,” including “reunions.”

“One of them is about possible grandchildren, which is who is gonna have a grandchild? Who do you think it is? The future of the Crossing has new players in it,” he said. “There’s people who run the golf course. There’s investors who are interested in the Crossing. That’s the quiz.” And when it comes to Frank, he and Edna will be getting into some heated back and forth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Scott Patterson as Sully Sullivan, Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan, Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear, and Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear — Photo: Chris Reardon/Fremantle

“I think they’re finding new information about Frank’s past, that she’s unexplainably intertwined with their relationship,” Jackson explained. “And Frank’s past, going back to his roots in Saskatchewan and his family, we learn more about what that looks like and how, in fact, that relationship with his family and his traditions comes to play not just in his relationship with Edna, but also in his relationship with the community.”

Speaking of his relationship with the community, the Crossing is still going through financial troubles and is being put up for auction. Since Frank and Edna are big parts of the Crossing, Tom Jackson said the two are going to “continue to do what they do relative to the business. But at the same time, they’re pretty reliable to go to for the characters in the storyline to give some guidance. They tend to be more grounded to the land and what comes up from the land and through your feet and your being and to your core and allows them to share wisdom or thoughts that don’t necessarily come from elders. They come from olders, as I call them. There are older rules. And older’s rules state, you don’t do anything before two sips of coffee in the morning as an example. And never before 11:00. However, that doesn’t always work. The coffee part works, but the 11:00 doesn’t always work.”

Things are getting down to the wire at the Crossing and there is going to be a lot to look forward to in tonight’s episode, more than just the Crossing and Frank. Fans will want to tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on The CW to see what happens on Sullivan’s Crossing.