'One Tree Hill' Stars James Lafferty and Bethany Joy Lenz Address Potentially Reprising Roles on Reboot

Bethany Joy Lenz and James Lafferty are finally speaking out about the One Tree Hill reboot. It was previously revealed that Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush were developing a new series for Netflix centered around their characters, Peyton Sawyer and Brooke Davis, respectively. It was unknown who else would be returning, including Lenz and Lafferty who portray Haley James Scott and Nathan Scott, also known as "Naley."

"I am absolutely open to being a part of a revisiting to Tree Hill," Lenz told Variety. "But as far as this particular one, I don't know. It's so early. I don't know if it's in pilot, I don't know if it's in series. I don't know where it's at." Lenz starred in all nine seasons of the WB/CW drama, going from "tutor girl" to rock star to a mother you wouldn't want to mess with. It's hard to imagine a One Tree Hill series without her, and if she were to come back, Lafferty would have to come back, too.

"Personally, I'm blown away by the fans that make a conversation like this even possible," Lafferty shared. "Professionally, I'm completely focused on finding Everyone is Doing Great Season 2 the right home. Until then, consider me grateful for this moment and cheering everyone on!" That doesn't completely mean that he isn't on board for the reboot, but he does seem to be more focused on his show with friend and OTH co-star Stephen Colletti, which is understandable. Since the sequel is still in the developing stages, it's possible fans could be getting a more concrete answer once the storylines are more fleshed out. That's the hope, at least.

One Tree Hill ran on The WB and The CW for a total of nine seasons, from 2003 to 2012. While initially about two half-brothers on the same high school basketball team, the show turned into something much, much bigger. The teen drama has continued to be quite a beloved series, with many discussions of a revival, and fans have been expressing how much they want to see Nathan and Haley back. At the very least, perhaps they can show back up in Tree Hill for a brief appearance. As long as they are still together and happily in love, that's really all that matters. In the meantime, fans can look back at their love story with the original One Tree Hill on Hulu.