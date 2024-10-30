‘One Tree Hill’ Alum Shantel VanSanten Shares Thoughts on Returning for Sequel Series (Exclusive)

A One Tree Hill sequel series may soon be coming to Netflix, and Shantel VanSanten gave PopCulture her thoughts on a possible return. The FBI: Most Wanted actress starred on the WB/CW teen drama beginning with Season 7, remaining on for the final three seasons as Quinn James, older sister of Bethany Joy Lenz’s Haley James Scott. Following news that Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush were developing a sequel series for Netflix, many fans have been wondering if anyone else will be showing up.

While Lenz has yet to be announced for the series, that doesn’t mean that her on-screen sister can’t appear. When asked by PopCulture if she would want to return as Quinn, VanSanten said, “Of course.” She continued, “Isn’t that always the case? Like, so many years have passed, I’m always curious. I would. I got to answer this question recently and was put on the spot. And my answer is still, I just said I’m gonna tell the truth, which is as long as it was there and it didn’t have all of the issues it had before, I, of course, would wanna be involved in a reboot.”

One Tree Hill was, unfortunately, known to have a toxic work environment due to creator and producer Mark Schwan, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several female stars on the series. With the new series having a different environment and a much safer one with female teamwork, it’s possible that VanSanten could be pulled back in.

“We all want to believe that, you know, we created a show where every single character was a part of the very fabric of what made it so special,” VanSanten said. “And so I think as long as it’s fair and there isn’t drama and there aren’t people involved that used to be involved, and we really got to make it something special for us and for the fans. Like, how exciting would that be?”

If Shantel VanSanten were to return, it’s hard to predict what that will be like. In the series finale, Quinn was happily preparing to marry Robert Buckley’s Clay Evans and was even called “Mom” by Clay’s son, Logan. It might also depend on VanSanten’s schedule if the sequel series is ordered since she is pretty busy with FBI: Most Wanted. Nothing is set in stone, but it would be fun to see Quinn return. In the meantime, though, all nine seasons of One Tree Hill are streaming on Hulu.