New Netflix Shows and Movies Coming in June 2021

June 2021 is just around the corner, so Netflix subscribers know what that means! The streamer is preparing to release a ton of new movies and TV shows throughout the month of June. Some titles will drop on June 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the titles below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June (what's up The Big Lebowski?!), head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in June.

COMING 6/1 Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme -- NETFLIX FAMILY Abduction American Outlaws Bad Teacher Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play Cradle 2 the Grave Flipped Fools Rush In Happy Endings: Season 1 Happy Endings: Season 2 Happy Endings: Season 3 I Am Sam Love Jones Million Dollar Baby Ninja Assassin Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen Stand by Me Starsky & Hutch Streets of Fire Swordfish The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1 The Best Man The Big Lebowski The Wedding Guest The Wind What Women Want prevnext

COMING 6/2 - 6/7 Avail. 6/2/21: 2 Hearts Alone: Season 7 Carnaval -- NETFLIX FILM Kim's Convenience: Season 5 Avail. 6/3/21: Alan Saldaña: Locked Up -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Creator's File: GOLD -- NETFLIX SERIES Dancing Queens -- NETFLIX FILM Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 -- NETFLIX FILM Summertime: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/4/21: Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Feel Good: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Sweet Tooth -- NETFLIX SERIES Trippin' with the Kandasamys -- NETFLIX FILM Xtreme -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 6/5/21: Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/7/21: Vampire Academy prevnext

COMING 6/9 - 6/16 Avail. 6/9/21: Awake -- NETFLIX FILM Fresh, Fried & Crispy -- NETFLIX SERIES L.A.’s Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2 Tragic Jungle -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 6/10/21: A Haunted House 2 Camellia Sisters Locombianos -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/11/21: Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Lupin: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Skater Girl -- NETFLIX FILM Trese -- NETFLIX ANIME Wish Dragon -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 6/13/21: The Devil Below Picture a Scientist Avail. 6/14/21: Elite Short Stories -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/15/21: FTA Let's Eat Life of Crime Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Sir! No Sir! Unwind Your Mind -- NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE Workin' Moms: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/16/21: Lowriders Penguin Town -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Silver Skates -- NETFLIX FILM prevnext

COMING 6/17 - 6/25 Avail. 6/17/21: Black Summer: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Gift: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Hospital Playlist: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Katla -- NETFLIX SERIES Silver Linings Playbook Avail. 6/18/21: A Family -- NETFLIX FILM Elite: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES Fatherhood -- NETFLIX FILM Jagame Thandhiram -- NETFLIX FILM The Rational Life -- NETFLIX SERIES The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/19/21: Nevertheless -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/22/21: This Is Pop -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/23/21: Good on Paper -- NETFLIX FILM The House of Flowers: The Movie -- NETFLIX FILM Murder by the Coast -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/24/21: Godzilla Singular Point -- NETFLIX ANIME The Naked Director: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Seventh Day Sisters on Track -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/25/21: The A List: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Ice Road -- NETFLIX FILM Sex/Life -- NETFLIX SERIES prevnext

COMING 6/26 - 6/30 Avail. 6/26/21: Wonder Boy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/28/21: Killing Them Softly The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 6/29/21: StarBeam: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 6/30/21: America: The Motion Picture -- NETFLIX FILM Lying and Stealing Sophie: A Murder in West Cork -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY COMING SOON: Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens -- NETFLIX FILM Jiva! -- NETFLIX SERIES Ray -- NETFLIX SERIES Record of Ragnarok -- NETFLIX ANIME So Not Worth It -- NETFLIX SERIES prevnext

