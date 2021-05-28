New Netflix Shows and Movies Coming in June 2021

By Libby Birk

June 2021 is just around the corner, so Netflix subscribers know what that means! The streamer is preparing to release a ton of new movies and TV shows throughout the month of June. Some titles will drop on June 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the titles below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June (what's up The Big Lebowski?!), head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in June.

COMING 6/1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

COMING 6/2 - 6/7

Avail. 6/2/21:

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval -- NETFLIX FILM 

Kim's Convenience: Season 5

Avail. 6/3/21:

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 

Creator's File: GOLD -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Dancing Queens -- NETFLIX FILM 

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2  -- NETFLIX FILM 

Summertime: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Avail. 6/4/21:

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Feel Good: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sweet Tooth -- NETFLIX SERIES

Trippin' with the Kandasamys -- NETFLIX FILM 

Xtreme -- NETFLIX FILM 

Avail. 6/5/21:

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 6/7/21:

Vampire Academy

COMING 6/9 - 6/16

Avail. 6/9/21:

Awake -- NETFLIX FILM

Fresh, Fried & Crispy -- NETFLIX SERIES

L.A.’s Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle -- NETFLIX FILM 

Avail. 6/10/21:

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Avail. 6/11/21:

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Lupin: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Skater Girl -- NETFLIX FILM 

Trese -- NETFLIX ANIME

Wish Dragon -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Avail. 6/13/21:

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

Avail. 6/14/21:

Elite Short Stories -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Avail. 6/15/21:

FTA

Let's Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind -- NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

Workin' Moms: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Avail. 6/16/21:

Lowriders

Penguin Town -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Silver Skates -- NETFLIX FILM 

COMING 6/17 - 6/25

Avail. 6/17/21:

Black Summer: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Gift: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Katla -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Silver Linings Playbook

Avail. 6/18/21:

A Family -- NETFLIX FILM 

Elite: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Fatherhood -- NETFLIX FILM

Jagame Thandhiram -- NETFLIX FILM 

The Rational Life -- NETFLIX SERIES

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/19/21:

Nevertheless -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Avail. 6/22/21:

This Is Pop -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 6/23/21:

Good on Paper -- NETFLIX FILM

The House of Flowers: The Movie -- NETFLIX FILM 

Murder by the Coast -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/24/21:

Godzilla Singular Point -- NETFLIX ANIME 

The Naked Director: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 6/25/21:

The A List: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

The Ice Road -- NETFLIX FILM

Sex/Life -- NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 6/26 - 6/30

Avail. 6/26/21:

Wonder Boy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 6/28/21:

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement -- NETFLIX ANIME 

Avail. 6/29/21:

StarBeam: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 6/30/21:

America: The Motion Picture -- NETFLIX FILM

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

COMING SOON: 

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens -- NETFLIX FILM 

Jiva! -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Ray -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Record of Ragnarok -- NETFLIX ANIME 

So Not Worth It -- NETFLIX SERIES 

NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST

Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Master of None - Season 3: Aziz Ansari's critically acclaimed Netflix original series is finally back for Season 3 after a years-long hiatus. In a trailer released last month ahead of the May 23 premiere date, fans got a sneak peek into what the season will look like: Lena Waithe's character Denise and her relationship with her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). The new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility and personal growth, as per the description. Waithe and Ansari won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for the Season 2 episode "Thanksgiving," which focused on Waithe's character's relationship with her family. Master of None Season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix starting May 23. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now.

'THE SONS OF SAM: A DESCENT INTO DARKNESS' - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Netflix's new four-episode docs-series focuses on the Son of Sam killings, a series of shootings that terrorized New York City between 1976 and 1977. The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult. Terry died in 2015, and the documentary series presents the basic story of the killings and Son of Sam killer David Berkowitz's capture, as well as Terry's theories about what happened and the disastrous effect his obsession had on his life and work.

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness is available to stream on Netflix now.

'THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW' – NETFLIX FILM

Amy Adams stars in a psychological thriller that has already garnered quite a bit of buzz thanks to a controversy surrounding the novel. Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist (Adams) becomes obsessed with her new neighbors — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window. The film has been complete for about a year and was scheduled for an October 2020 theatrical release before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which subsequently shut down the film's production studio Fox 2000 Pictures. Netflix acquired the film from Disney and the rest is history. 

The Woman in the Window will be available to stream starting Friday, May 14.

HALSTON – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ewan McGregor stars in this limited series from Ryan Murphy that tracks the meteoric rise and fall of the first American celebrity fashion designer. From the 1960s to 1980s, Halston was as famous as many movie stars, becoming best friends with Liza Minelli and running his business from a double-height all-red office encased in glass and mirrors in the Olympic Tower on Fifth Avenue. Halston is available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, May 14.

