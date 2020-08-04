Amy Adams' 'The Woman in the Window' Reportedly Moving to Netflix

✖

Amy Adams will be taking her window to a new home. Netflix is reportedly close to picking up The Woman in the Window, a thriller directed by Joe Wright and featuring the Enchanted star. The film is already complete and was scheduled to hit theaters in October. It was produced by Elizabeth Gabler's Fox 2000 Pictures, which was shut down after Disney completed its acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

The deal between Disney and Netflix is still being finalized, according to Deadline, which notes that the project would not fit on the family-friendly Disney+ streaming service. The move reportedly has nothing to do with the controversy surrounding the author of The Woman in the Window. The novel was published under the name A.J. Finn, but it was really written by book editor Dan Mallory. In February 2019, The New Yorker reported that Mallory lied about several aspects of his life and career.

In the movie, Adams stars as Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist who lives by herself in New York and she recently split from her husband. During the day, she mostly interacts with people online and spies on her neighbors, just like characters in her favorite movies. When a family moves in next door, she soon envies them. However, a crime at the home shocks her, and the knowledge weighs heavily on her mind. The all-star supporting cast includes Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore. Tracy Letts, who also wrote the script, plays Anna's therapist. The movie was originally scheduled to be the last Fox 2000 release and was produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood studios have been trying to find ways to make revenue out of smaller dramas that they have not been able to release in theaters. The move has been a success in some cases, particularly with Greyhound, the Tom Hanks-starring World War II movie Sony chose to sell to Apple TV+ for a reported $75 million. In July, Apple sources told Deadline the movie drew record viewership numbers, although the streamer declined to say what exactly those numbers were. Thirty percent of Greyhound's audience was new users to the service, Apple said.

The Woman in the Window is Adams' first movie since she played former Second Lady Lynne Cheney in Vice, which earned her a sixth Oscar nomination. She also appears in Ron Howard's upcoming Hillbilly Elegy, which also stars Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto and Glenn Close. Adams was also recently seen in the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects.