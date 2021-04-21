New Netflix Original Content Coming in May 2021

Netflix is heading into the month of March with a long list of originals headed to the streaming library. When the streamer unveiled its full list of May 2021 titles, 45 of them were revealed to be Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials, all of which promise to be an exciting watch for subscribers, with more than just a few having the potential to spark plenty of buzz on social media. Among the originals set to be added in May is Part 2 of the streamer’s series about the life of late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla, with the new batch of episodes set to follow the singer as her career gains momentum. May will also bring with it the final season of its dark medieval fantasy Castlevania. The streamer confirmed in April that the series would be ending with its fourth season. May also won't fall short on documentaries, with Netflix set to add everything from a new season of Haunted, it's spooky series documenting real-life paranormal encounters, to a documentary about the 1999 London bombings. Along with the dozens of new titles set to be added in May, the streamer will also be doing a little cleaning of its library, meaning that several titles will be departing throughout the month. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in May.

Coming TBD AlRawabi School for Girls – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bullied outcasts at an all-girls high school plot the perfect revenge to get back at their tormentors. Created by Tima Shomali.

Avail. TBD HALSTON – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ewan McGregor stars in this limited series that tracks the meteoric rise and fall of the first American celebrity fashion designer. From Ryan Murphy.

Avail. TBD Mad for Each Other – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bothered to realize they are next-door neighbors and share a psychiatrist, a man and a woman find it's impossible to stay out of each other's way.

Avail. TBD Master of None – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. TBD Racket Boys – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A ragtag middle school badminton club makes a bid for the youth championships.

Avail. TBD Ragnarok: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mythical chaos and environmental disaster loom as Magne looks for help in his fight against colossal foes and contends with his unmanageable brother.

Coming 5/1 – 5/7 Selena: The Series: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Selena's career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses.

Avail. 5/2 Trash Truck: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Hank, Trash Truck and animal pals Walter, Donny and Ms. Mona let their imaginations take them on heartwarming adventures in their backyard and beyond!

Avail. 5/2 The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

Avail. 5/5 Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nanno is back, doling karmic retribution to more students and faculty in a new season of this anthology series — and this time, she’s not alone.

Avail. 5/7 Jupiter's Legacy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

They're the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.

Avail. 5/7 Milestone – NETFLIX FILM

Recently marking 500,000 kilometers on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern.

Avail. 5/7 Monster – NETFLIX FILM

A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him.

Coming 5/8 – 5/13 Mine – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Encaged in a gold-clad life of secrets and lies, two women in a conglomerate family seek to topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy.

Avail. 5/8 Money, Explained – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

We spend it, borrow it and save it. Now let's talk about money and its many minefields, from credit cards to casinos, scammers to student loans.

Avail. 5/11 Dance of the Forty One – NETFLIX FILM

A gay congressman marries the Mexican president's daughter but cavorts with a young man at a secret club. And then scandal hits. Based on a true story.

Avail. 5/12 Oxygen – NETFLIX FILM

A woman wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive.

Avail. 5/12 The Upshaws – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

Avail. 5/12 Castlevania: Season 4 – NETFLIX ANIME

Dracula's influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.

Coming 5/14 Ferry – NETFLIX FILM

Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.

Avail. 5/14 Haunted: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A menacing mansion. A haunting melody. A demonic cat. More real people share scary stories from their past — and the truth is terrifying.

Avail. 5/14 I Am All Girls – NETFLIX FILM

A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

Avail. 5/14 Jungle Beat: The Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY

When a lost and lonely alien crash-lands on Earth, his new crew of talking animal friends helps him get back home — and try to save the world!

Avail. 5/14 Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales.

Avail. 5/14 Move to Heaven – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Finding life in all that's left behind, a trauma cleaner with Asperger's and his ex-con uncle deliver the untold stories of the departed to loved ones.

Avail. 5/14 The Strange House – NETFLIX FILM

When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home.

Avail. 5/14 The Woman in the Window – NETFLIX FILM

Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

Coming 5/18 – 5/21 Sardar Ka Grandson – NETFLIX FILM

A devoted grandson’s mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home turns into a complicated, comic cross-border affair.

Avail. 5/18 Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To exact his revenge, Álex will have to bring to light his sister's darker side – and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara.

Avail. 5/19 Special: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer.

Avail. 5/20 Army of the Dead – NETFLIX FILM

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

Avail. 5/21 Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs.

Avail. 5/21 The Neighbor: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Just when Javi thinks he's conquered being Earth's superhero, challenges arise from an unlikely competitor ... and some extraterrestrial visitors.

Coming 5/26 – 5/27 Baggio: The Divine Ponytail – NETFLIX FILM

A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches.

Avail. 5/26 High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America – NETFLIX FILM

Food writer Stephen Satterfield embarks on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people.

Avail. 5/26 Nail Bomber: Manhunt – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary tells the story of the 1999 London bombings that targeted minorities, and the race to find the far-right extremist behind them.

Avail. 5/26 Black Space – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school.

Avail. 5/27 Blue Miracle – NETFLIX FILM

The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world's biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

Avail. 5/27 Eden – NETFLIX ANIME

Created by Justin Leach (“Ghost in the Shell 2”), Yasuhiro Irie (“Fullmetal Alchemist”) directs the story of robots raising the last human child.

Avail. 5/27 Soy Rada: Serendipity – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The delightful Argentine comic Agustín Aristarán (aka Soy Rada) is back, this time putting the spotlight on family and parenting, magic and music.

