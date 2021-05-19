Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2021

As May begins to bid us adieu and June creeps closer, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old titles from its library. Several movies and TV shows will be leaving the streaming giant come June, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites hitting the road. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in June — such as Crazy, Stupid Love and the Back to the Future franchise — as are a few series like the original Twilight Zone — plus, here's a sad heads up, Portlandia fans. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in June, including several original movies and series.

Leaving 6/1/21: Alone: Season 6 Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2 Leaving 6/4/21: Hannibal: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 6/6/21: Searching for Bobby Fischer Leaving 6/9/21: Portlandia: Seasons 1-8 Leaving 6/17/21: Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers Leaving 6/21/21: Dark Skies Leaving 6/26/21: The Secret Life of Pets 2 Leaving 6/27/21: 20th Century Women Tales of the City (1993): Season 1 Leaving 6/28/21: Bratz: The Movie

30 Minutes or Less A Bridge Too Far Acts of Violence Back to the Future Back to the Future Part II Back to the Future Part III Bonnie and Clyde Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Crazy, Stupid, Love Enter the Dragon Fiddler on the Roof From Paris with Love Gothika Immortals Invictus Jason X Leprechaun Scarface Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3 The Accountant of Auschwitz The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Land Before Time The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure The Roommate The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5 Training Day Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2 Two Weeks Notice

NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST Is one of your favorites on the list above? Don't worry, there are still a ton of other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge, including new original movies every single week in 2021. Here's what we think you should stream this month. (Photo: Netflix) The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness: Netflix's new four-episode docu-series focuses on the Son of Sam killings, a series of shootings that terrorized New York City between 1976 and 1977. The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult. Terry died in 2015, and the documentary series presents the basic story of the killings and Son of Sam killer David Berkowitz's capture, as well as Terry's theories about what happened and the disastrous effect his obsession had on his life and work. The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness is available to stream on Netflix now.

'MASTER OF NONE' - Season 3 (Photo: Netflix / K.C. Bailey) Master of None - Season 3: Aziz Ansari's critically acclaimed Netflix original series is finally back for Season 3 after a years-long hiatus. In a trailer released last month ahead of the May 23 premiere date, fans get a sneak peek into what the season will look like: Lena Waithe's character Denise and her relationship with her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). The new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility and personal growth, as per the description. Waithe and Ansari won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for the Season 2 episode "Thanksgiving," which focused on Waithe's character's relationship with her family. Master of None Season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix stating May 23. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now.

HALSTON – NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Photo: Netflix) Ewan McGregor stars in this limited series from Ryan Murphy that tracks the meteoric rise and fall of the first American celebrity fashion designer. From the 1960s to 1980s, Halston was as famous as many movie stars, becoming best friends with Liza Minelli and running his business from a double-height all-red office encased in glass and mirrors in the Olympic Tower on Fifth Avenue. Halston is available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, May 14.