Netflix's 'Wednesday' Earns Two New Streaming Wins

Netflix's trip to Nevermore Academy is earning them some massive wins. Less than a month after it premiered, the streamer's Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday has already risen to become one of the most-popular titles in the streamer's history. Centered around the dark, death-obsessed teenage daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams, the macabre series has officially been crowned Netflix's third most popular English-language TV series and fifth most-popular series of any language ever.

Wednesday debuted on Netflix on Nov. 23, just one day before Thanksgiving. Within the first few days of its debut, Wednesday not only dominated the streaming charts, but also broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix, a title previously held by Stranger Things, when subscribers watched 341.23 million hours of Wednesday in over 50 million households within the first week of its debut. The series has gone on to more than double that number, amassing 752.52 million hours viewed, according to the most recent data. This puts Wednesday No. 3 on the streamer's list of most popular English-language series, behind Stranger Things Season 4 and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and No. 5 on the list of Netflix's most-watched series of any language. On that list, it only falls behind Money Heist Season 5 with 792.2 million, Dahmer at 1 billion, Stranger Things Season 4 with 1.35 billion, and Squid Game with 1.65 billion hours.

The hit Netflix original series comes from Tim Burton, the filmmaker and artist behind beloved titles like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Beetlejuice, and stars You star Jenna Ortega in the titular role. Now a teenager and expelled from her all-normie high school, Wednesday's parents enroll her in Nevermore Academy, an academic institution for outcasts, freaks, and monsters. Once there, however, she quickly delves into the mysterious string of local murders, all while also trying to solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

Along with Oretga, Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White), Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, and Riki Lindhome. Christina Ricci, who starred as a younger Wednesday in the 1991 and 1993 Addams Family movies, also stars. While Wednesday has not yet been picked up for a second season, a renewal seems imminent given the show's success, with showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar already teasing what could happen in Season 2. The eight-episode first season is streaming now on Netflix.