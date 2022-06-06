Netflix Gives First Look at 'Scream' Star in 'Addams Family' Reboot Series 'Wednesday'

✖

Netflix has just given the first look at Scream 5 star Jenna Ortega in the Addams Family reboot series, Wednesday. In the Tim Burton-created show, Ortega portrays the titular Addams family daughter, and goth culture icon, Wednesday Addams. The new teaser gives fans a look at her as the main character, rocking Wednesday's classic look complete with dark braids.

According to a synopsis of Wednesday, the show will follow the Addams family daughter, and Nevermore Academy, student, as she "solves mysteries using her psychic ability." Among the many investigations that Wednesday will take on are some involving murder, and one "25-year-old mystery" that involves her own family. Burton will direct the series, marking his first time helming a TV show. The filmmaker is most well-known for movies such as Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Alice in Wonderland. Longtime writers and producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Spider-Man 2) will serve as showrunners of Wednesday.

Netflix first announced Wednesday back in February, with Netflix executive Teddy Biaselli saying, "When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar's pitch for Wednesday we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts. They nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story." Biaselli later spoke about Burton's involvement with the show, praising the iconic director for his legacy and vision.

"Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series," he continues. "Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz, and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy."

Wednesday's father Gomez Addams, the family patriarch, is being portrayed by Luis Guzmán (Narcos, The Do-Over). The role was played famously by the late Raul Julia in the Addams Family films. Rounding out the cast of Wednesday are Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane, all of whom are set to be series regulars.

According to Deadline, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie will play Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy. The character is described as "still" having "an axe to grind with her former classmate, Morticia Addams." Notably, the matriarch in this adaptation of the gothic family is being played by Catherine Zeta-Jones.