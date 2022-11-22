Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 21)

Netflix is showing its gratitude for its subscribers in a big way. As families gather on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day 2021, the streamer will be treating subscribers to a round of new additions, giving them plenty of options for those post-Thanksgiving feast binges. In total, the streaming library will grow by 19 new additions, and 15 of them are Netflix original series, films, and specials. After kicking off the week on Monday with several family-friendly streaming options, including My Little Pony: Winter Wishday and StoryBots: Answer Time, Netflix will continue to roll out the new additions on Tuesday, when LEGO: City Adventures Season 4 drops in the content catalogue. The new round of Netflix originals will then begin appearing on Wednesday, with the remainder of the week being filled with everything from Trevor Noah's latest Netflix comedy special, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, to the highly-anticipated premiere of Tim Burton's Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would' Trevor Noah is giving his comedic chops another test in his third Netflix comedy special, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would. Set to drop in the streaming library on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the upcoming special sees the Emmy-winning comedian talking about everything from learning German to speaking ill of the dead and even judging people in horror movies and ordering Indian food in Scotland. The special was filmed at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto earlier in October and follows 2018's Son of Patricia and 2017's Afraid of the Dark. prevnext

'Wednesday' Netflix is taking viewers to Nevermore Academy on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for its highly-anticipated Addams Family series from Tim Burton, Wednesday. The upcoming series stars Jenna Ortega as the "smart, sarcastic, and a little dead inside" titular character, who is sent to Nevermore Academy at the start of the series. Once there, she tries to master her psychic powers and solve a supernatural mystery, a murder spree, with ties to her family. Along with Ortega, the series stars Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Gomez and Morticia, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, and Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday Addams in the early 1990s Addams Family movies, as Marilyn Thornhill. prevnext

'Blood & Water: Season 3' Netflix's young adult series Blood & Water is heading back to the streaming library for its third season this weekend! The series, which initially premiered to great success back in May 2020, follows a teen who transfers to an elite school when she suspects one of the students may be her sister who was abducted at birth. Set to premiere on Friday, Nov. 25, a little more than a year after Season 2 debuted, Season 3 finds Puleng and Fiks searching for a lost loved one as another year begins at Parkhurst, but their efforts may put then in danger. prevnext

'Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich' Following the release of Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich in May 2020, Netflix will continue to examine the crimes and criminal case surrounding the financier, but this time the streamer is putting the focus on his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. On Friday, the streamer is set to release Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich, a new documentary series that "goes beyond the headlines of the Ghislaine Maxwell case to tell the definitive story of Epstein's mysterious accomplice, illuminating how her class and privilege concealed her predatory nature." Maxwell was arrested in July 2020, just a year after Epstein's arrest, and ultimately charged in December 2021 on five federal charges including sex trafficking of a minor. In June, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 11/21/22

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday – NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Answer Time – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 11/22/22

LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4 Avail. 11/23/22

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm – NETFLIX FILM

Lesson Plan – NETFLIX FILM

The Swimmers – NETFLIX FILM

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Unbroken Voice – NETFLIX SERIES

Who's a Good Boy? – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/24/22

First Love – NETFLIX SERIES

The Noel Diary – NETFLIX FILM

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor prevnext