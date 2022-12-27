Netflix's Top Show Has Been Dethroned

A new series is dominating Netflix, kicking the streamer's delightfully macabre Addams Family spinoff Wednesday from the coveted No. 1 streaming spot. After more than a month at the top of the streaming charts, Wednesday has been dethroned as the most popular TV series currently streaming on platform, with the recently-released Emily in Paris Season 3 jumping to the top spot on the streaming charts worldwide.

Debuting its third season on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Emily in Paris centers around Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago who lands her dream job at a marketing firm in Paris. Starring Lilly Collins in the titular role, the hit series is a stark contrast to the much darker Wednesday. From Tim Burton, Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as Morticia and Gomez's teenage daughter, who after being expelled from her all-normie high school is enrolled in Nevermore Academy, an academic institution for outcasts, freaks, and monsters.

Wednesday has proven to be fierce competition for other series on Netflix vying for the top spot on the streaming charts, but Emily in Paris has now done what others couldn't. As of Dec. 27, Emily in Paris ranks as the No. 1 series on Netflix worldwide, pushing Wednesday to the No. 2 spot. The Top 5 is rounded out with Alice in Borderland, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and The Recruit. Wednesday, though, still has some pretty impressive stats. The series ranks in the Top 10 in all of the regions for which FlixPatrol collects data, with Wednesday also ranking in the Top 5 in most of the regions.

However, Emily in Paris hasn't gotten quite enough traction in the U.S. to overtake Wednesday just yet. On Netflix U.S., Emily in Paris currently ranks No. 3, with Wednesday taking the No. 2 place. Both series fall behind an unlikely contender – The Witcher: Blood Origin. A sequel to The Witcher, Blood Origin has ultimately failed to impress critics and viewers, even earning Netflix's lowest Rotten Tomatoes audience score for a series of all time.

Wednesday's newfound faltering, yet still impressive, status on the streaming charts follows weeks of the series dominating the charts. Wednesday debuted on Nov. 23 and immediately jumped into the running for the most-popular title streaming on the platform. Not only has Wednesday spent several weeks at the top of the streaming charts, but it has broken some Netflix records. Wednesday is currently Netflix's third most popular English-language TV series and fifth most-popular series of any language ever. Despite its success, Wednesday has not yet been renewed for a second season, though a renewal seems highly likely. Similarly, Emily in Paris has not yet been picked up for Season 4. Both series are currently streaming on Netflix.