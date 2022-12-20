Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 19)

Christmas is just days away, and Netflix is stocking subscribers' stockings (or rather their streaming libraries) with tons of new titles this week. With chilly temperatures here and families in the holiday spirit as Santa prepares his global trek, the streaming giant is busy this week making 11 new additions to the streaming library. This week's roundup of additions is a big one for Netflix original titles, as all but one addition is an original series, film, or special. The list of incoming titles of course includes some holiday-themed fare, with A Not So Merry Christmas set to debut on Tuesday, joining the streamer's list of holiday content that has already debuted. This week isn't just about the holidays, though. True crime lovers will be treated to a new season of I Am a Killer, while competition lovers can sit down and binge the debut season of Netflix's Piñata Masters! This week's roundup also includes one of the most anticipated-titles of the month, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'A Not So Merry Christmas One Grinch will be forced to relive the day he hates most – Christmas – over and over again when Netflix's original holiday film A Not So Merry Christmas debuts on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The film follows Chuy, a notable Grinch around the holidays. After taking a nasty fall on Christmas Eve, he wakes up one year later with no memory of the time that has passed, soon finding that that the only thing he can remember is Christmas Day, a day he must remember over and over again.

'Emily in Paris: Season 3' Netflix is headed back to Paris for more of its hit series Emily in Paris. The Darren Star-created, award-nominated series stars Lilly Collins as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago who lands her dream job at a marketing firm in Paris. Her move to Paris brings more than just a new locale and job, as Emily finds her life filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges. In Season 3, Emily is now a year into her big move and big job, but just as she begins to settle into her comfortable life, she finds herself at a crossroads in both her career and romantic life that will force her to make some big decisions about her future. Along with Collins, Emily in Paris also stars Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, among others. New episodes of Emily in Paris arrive on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

'I AM A KILLER: Season 4' Netflix's ever-expanding true crime library is growing the slightest on Wednesday when one of its hit true crime titles returns for its fourth season. Originally premiering on Netflix back in 2018 and acting as a collaboration between Netflix, A+E Networks U.K., and Sky Vision Productions, I Am A Killer sees death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving firsthand accounts of their crimes. In Season 4, more convicted murders will recount the harrowing crimes that landed them in prison with life sentences.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Det. Benoit Blanc is on the case once again when Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson's follow-up to 2019's Knives Out, makes its Netflix debut on Friday, Dec. 23. Arriving on the platform following a limited theatrical release last month, the film sees Daniel Craig returning as the famed detective Benoit, who is tasked with solving a new mystery at a lavish private estate on a Greek island. Along with Craig, the star-studded cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

'Piñata Masters!' (Photo: Netflix) Only one team will rise to become the "Piñata Heroes" when Netflix's latest reality competition series premieres on Friday. Piñata Masters! finds a group of seven teams competing to create the most beautiful and fun piñatas, with each episode tackling a different theme, in an effort to win a cash prize and be crowned the winners. Being the last team standing won't be easy, though, as the teams will have to impress a very demanding jury – a panel of kids.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 12/19/22

Trolley – NETFLIX SERIES

Trolls Avail. 12/20/22

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 12/21/22

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/21/22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre – NETFLIX COMEDY