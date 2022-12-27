Netflix's No. 1 Christmas Weekend Movie Revealed

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been the most-watched movie on Netflix since the movie was released on Dec. 23. It was the top movie over the Christmas weekend and still holds the top spot on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart. Glass Onion is a sequel to Rian Johnson's 2019 hit whodunnit Knives Out and presents Detective Benoit Blanc with another murder mystery.

Since Glass Onion was released, it has been the number-one movie in almost every country where Netflix is available, according to FlixPatrol. It will likely be at the top of Netflix's next weekly Top 10 chart. The most recent weekly Top 10 chart, which covers Dec. 12-18, shows Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio at number one, with 39.38 million hours streamed by Netflix users.

In Glass Onion, Daniel Craig reprises his Knives Out role as Benoit Blanc, a private detective from Louisiana known around the world for his skills. He is invited to a mysterious island to join billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and his eclectic group of friends to host a murder mystery weekend game, which turns out to have a real murder at its center. The all-star cast also features Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Noah Segan, Jackie Hoffman, and Dallas Roberts. Eagle-eyed fans can also spot several surprise celebrity cameos throughout the film.

The movie has earned near-widespread critical acclaim and holds a spot on the National Board of Review's best films of 2022. It is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, where it has a 93% fresh rating from critics and a 93% audience score. Glass Onion scored six nominations at the upcoming Critics' Choice Movie Awards, including Best Picture and Best Comedy.

Netflix chose to release Glass Onion in just over 600 theaters over the Thanksgiving holiday. The streamer refused to release box office numbers, leading Hollywood analysts to estimate that it grossed about $13 million. Critics of Netflix's plan believe the streamer missed out on a golden opportunity to finally have a box office smash on their hands, but Netflix executives have stayed firm in their position that they are not interested in widely releasing their films.

"There are all kinds of debates all the time, back and forth. But there is no question internally that we make our movies for our members, and we really want them to see them on Netflix," Netflix chief content officer and co-CEO Ted Sarandos told investors in October. "Most people watch movies at home."

When Netflix bought the rights for the Knives Out sequels, the streamer ordered a third film from Johnson. "Rian seems to me to be very excited about getting on with the next one," Craig told Deadline. "He's already got some ideas, and they sound to me to be really interesting, so I'm going to let him just get on with that."