Netflix Show Dropping Final Episodes After Six-Year Run

After six years, seven seasons, and more than 80 episodes, Workin' Moms is nearing its end. Catherine Reitman's mommy-comedy sitcom is set to drop its final episodes on Netflix later this month, with the complete 13-episode Workin' Moms Season 7 scheduled to hit Netflix on Wednesday, April 26. The series Netflix finale will come after the final season first debuted on CBC and CBC Gem from Feb. 7 through April 26, per IMDb.

Originally launching on the CBC network in Canada in 2017 before Netflix picked up the Canadian import two years later, Workin' Moms follows a group of friends dealing with the challenges of being working mothers. In Season 7, per Netflix's official synopsis, "In an emotional final season, Kate and her friends seek a balance between professional wins and personal fulfillment. It's hard – but laughter helps." Reprising their roles are Dani Kind as Anne, Jessalyn Wanlim as Jenny, Philip Sternberg as Nathan, Ryan Belleville as Lionel, Sarah McVie as Val, Sadie Munroe as Alice, Peter Keleghan as Richard, Nikki Duval as Rosie and Enuka Okuma as Sloane Mitchell, among others.

Workin' Moms has been a massive success. The series has an overall 71% audience score on Rotten Tomaotes, making it certified fresh. It also holds a 7.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Throughout its multi-season run, Workin' Moms has also racked up several nominations, including for Best Comedy Series at the International Emmy Award in 2018 and 2019, numerous Canadian Screen Award nominations, and also Canadian Screen Awards nominations. It was announced in June that the hit series would be ending with its seventh season.

"And so, it is with love and gratitude that I'm announcing season seven as our final season," Reitman said in a statement at the time. "The biggest thank you to our partners, CBC and Netflix, for getting behind a show that points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood. To those of you who've stopped me on the street, to share your love of the show – I see you. I hear you. And I thank you. Go get 'em mamas..."

Workin' Moms is executive produced by Reitman, Sternberg, Jonathan A. Walker, Tina Horwitz and Joe Sorge. Jessie Gabe and Karen Kicak act as showrunners for the seventh season and also serve as executive producers. All episodes of Workin' Moms Season 7, the final season, arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, April 26. The first six seasons are currently available for streaming.