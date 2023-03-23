New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in April 2023

Netflix is headed into a new month with a long list of new original titles. On Wednesday, the streamer released the full list of films and TV series headed to the streaming library in April 2023, promising subscribers hours upon hours of entertainment. Along with plenty of licensed titles – Better Call Saul Season 6, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and 1996's Matilda, among others – Netflix will add a total of 52Netflix original series, films, special, and documentaries between April 1 and April 30, 2023. New Netflix original content will begin arriving promptly on Saturday, April 1 when the new Netflix original film Weathering premieres. The film will mark the first of dozens of new original arrivals next month in a list that also includes Netflix and A24's new series Beef, the return of the streamer's hit reality series Indian Matchmaking, and Sweet Tooth Season 2. Meanwhile, two fan-favorite series will be reaching their conclusions, with both Workin' Moms and Firefly Lane set to drop their final episodes. Workin' Moms will conclude with Season 7, with Firefly Lane set to drop the second half of its second and final season. April will also host plenty of kid-friendly titles, including CoComelon Season 8 and The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 2. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in April 2023.

April 1 - April 5 Weathering – Netflix Film (April 1)

After losing her baby and nearly her life during labor, a journalist unravels amid disturbing visions and chilling attacks as she grieves alone at home. War Sailor: Limited Series – Netflix Series (April 2)

When WWII erupts, two sailors on a Norwegian merchant ship face brutal conditions as they fight to survive a conflict they were never asked to join. My Name Is Mo'Nique – Netflix Comedy (April 4)

You think you know Mo'Nique? From staring down a racist teacher to her grandmother's sex warning, the comedy legend spills all in this stand-up special. The Signing – NETFLIX SERIES (April 4)

In this reality show, young Latino artists must impress music legends like Lex Borrero, Tainy and Rauw Alejandro to score the contract of a lifetime. Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (April 5)

April 6 - April 10 Beef – NETFLIX SERIES (April 6)

A road rage incident between two strangers – a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur – sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses. Chupa – NETFLIX FILM (April 7)

While visiting family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather's ranch and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign – NETFLIX FILM (April 7)

When Granny Chetty is abducted by an evil ex-cop, Ticky and Baboo return for a wild rescue mission, complete with a prized necklace and a musical show. Oh Belinda – NETFLIX FILM (April 7)

A young actor's perfect life takes a madcap turn when she agrees to star in a commercial – and suddenly gets transported to her character's world. Thicker Than Water – NETFLIX SERIES (April 7)

A journalist's life devolves into chaos when she shields her brother from the law, inadvertently entangling her family in a drug lord's merciless scheme. Transatlantic – NETFLIX SERIES (April 7)

Two Americans and their allies form a scrappy rescue operation in 1940 Marseilles to help artists, writers and other refugees fleeing Europe during WWII. Hunger – NETFLIX FILM (April 8)

A talented young street-food cook pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef. CoComelon: Season 8 – NETFLIX FAMILY (April 10)

April 11 - April 15 Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman – NETFLIX COMEDY (April 11)

She loves Jell-O salad, her three kids and her brawny grandbaby. Leanne Morgan shares stories about her life as a wife, mother and wearer of big panties. American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (April 12)

The 2013 Boston Marathon bombing paralyzed a great American city on what was supposed to be its happiest day. Ten years later, this three-part series delves into the massive manhunt that followed the tragedy, as remembered by the law enforcement officials who brought the bombers to justice and the survivors caught in the crossfire. Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks – NETFLIX COMEDY (April 12)

Actor and comedian Celeste Barber takes the stage in Sydney to get personal in public about marriage, mental health, celebrity-branded sex toys and more. Operation: Nation – NETFLIX FILM (April 12)

A member of a nationalist group in Warsaw begins a forbidden romance with a passionate, left-wing activist, leading to a series of surprising events. Smother-in-Law: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (April 12)

After some time in prison, nosy Isadir returns to her now-growing family – and to new friends, lovers and chances to cause trouble for Carlos and Alice. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY (April 13)

After exiting Baby Corp, the Boss Baby and Tina form a fledgling startup to corner an untapped market: "difficult" babies who are the hardest to love. Florida Man – NETFLIX SERIES (April 13)

A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild – and deadly – treasure hunt. Obsession – NETFLIX SERIES (April 13)

A respected London surgeon's affair with his son's fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever. Phenomena – NETFLIX FILM (April 14)

Three middle-aged women who investigate paranormal events are put to the test when their leader Father Pilón disappears. Inspired by the real Hepta Group. Queenmaker – NETFLIX SERIES (April 14)

After a crisis of conscience, a powerful fixer uses her skills to propel a civil rights lawyer's mayoral campaign – and take down her former employer. Queens on the Run – NETFLIX FILM (April 14)

Four best friends – and their newfound pet chicken – finally take the road trip they planned in high school. Will they manage to steer clear of trouble? Seven Kings Must Die – NETFLIX FILM (April 14)

In the wake of King Edward's death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last. Doctor Cha – NETFLIX SERIES (April 15)

April 16 - April 20 The Nutty Boy Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY (April 16)

Nutty Boy is an out-of-the-box kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures – even though they don't usually go as planned! Oggy Oggy: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY (April 17)

From the ski slopes to under the seas, Oggy Oggy and his cute kitty friends stick together through any adventure and make sure everyone's all smiles. How to Get Rich – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (April 18)

Money holds power over us – but it doesn't have to. Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives. Longest Third Date – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (April 18)

When Matt and Khani match on Hinge, sparks fly. So much so that they spontaneously fly to Costa Rica for their third date – and get stuck as the world shuts down in March 2020. An extended stay in paradise becomes the ultimate test of compatibility. Chimp Empire – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (April 19)

From the Academy Award®-winning co-director of My Octopus Teacher and the team behind Rise of the Warrior Apes, Chimp Empire explores the fascinating world of the largest chimpanzee society ever discovered as they navigate complex social politics, family dynamics and dangerous territory disputes. Narrated by Academy Award® winner Mahershala Ali. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always – NETFLIX FILM (April 19)

When Rita Repulsa returns, the Power Rangers are the only ones who can stop her! But after 30 years, can the team still be the heroes the world needs? The Diplomat – NETFLIX SERIES (April 20)

In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she's unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – NETFLIX SERIES (April 20)

April 21 - April 25 A Tourist's Guide to Love – NETFLIX FILM (April 21)

Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life. Chokehold – NETFLIX FILM (April 21)

Evading a scandal, a couple from Istanbul starts over in a town on the Aegean coast – but quickly discover the locals are determined to get rid of them. Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (April 21)

From London to New Delhi, matchmaker Sima Taparia helps more marriage-ready singles find romance while providing plenty of reality checks along the way. One More Time – NETFLIX FILM (April 21)

On her 40th birthday, Amelia makes a fateful wish to be 18 again back in 2002 but soon regrets it when she's stuck reliving the day over and over again. Rough Diamonds – NETFLIX SERIES (April 21)

When a prodigal son sends his family's empire into crushing debt, his estranged brother returns to Antwerp's diamond district to pick up the pieces Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY (April 22)

Ada, Iggy and Rosie add a new friend to the science squad this season: technology whiz-kid Benny B. He's got great ideas – and a super-cool robot dog! John Mulaney: Baby J – NETFLIX COMEDY (April 25)

