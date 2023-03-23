Everything New Coming to Netflix in April 2023

With spring making itself known with the arrival of April, Netflix is also announcing its presence, revealing its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in April. While some new titles will premiere on April 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in April 2023.

COMING 4/1 "28 Days" "A League of Their Own" "American Hustle" "Battleship" "The Birds" "Born on the Fourth of July" "The Bourne Identity" "The Bourne Supremacy" "The Bourne Ultimatum" "Charlie Wilson's War" "Conan the Destroyer" "Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat" "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" "Friday Night Lights" "Hatfields & McCoys" Season 1 "Hoarders" Season 12 "Hotel Transylvania" "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" "How to Train Your Dragon" "I, Frankenstein" "Inception" "Inside Man" "The Land Before Time" (1988)" "Marnie" "Matilda" (1996) "The Negotiator" "Not Another Teen Movie" "Psycho" (1960) "Puss in Boots" "Shark Tale" "Shrek Forever After" "Smokey and the Bandit" "Smokey and the Bandit II" "Spider-Man" "Spider-Man 2" "Spider-Man 3" "Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain" "Weathering" "Zombieland" prevnext

COMING 4/2 - 4/10 April 2 "War Sailor" Limited Series April 3 "Magic Mixies" Season 1 "Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter" Season 1 April 4 "My Name Is Mo'Nique" "The Signing" April 5 "Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now" April 6 "Beef" "The Last Stand" April 7 "Chupa" "Holy Spider" "Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign" "Oh Belinda" "Thicker Than Water" "Transatlantic" April 8 "Hunger" April 10 "CoComelon" Season 8 prevnext

COMING 4/11 - 4/20 April 11 "All American: Homecoming" Season 2 "Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman" April 12 "American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing" "Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks" "Operation: Nation" "Smother-in-Law" Season 2 April 13 "The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib" Season 2 "Florida Man" Season 1 "Obsession" April 14 "Phenomena" "Queenmaker" "Queens on the Run" "Seven Kings Must Die" April 15 "Doctor Cha" "Time Trap" April 16 "The Best Man Holiday" "The Mustang" "The Nutty Boy" Part 2 April 17 "Oggy Oggy" Season 2 April 18 "Better Call Saul" Season 6 "How to Get Rich" "Longest Third Date" April 19 "Chimp Empire" "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" April 20 "The Diplomat" "Tooth Pari: When Love Bites" prevnext

COMING 4/21 – 4/28 April 21 "A Tourist's Guide to Love" "Chokehold" "Indian Matchmaking" Season 3 "One More Time" "Rough Diamonds" April 22 "Ada Twist, Scientist" Season 4 April 25 "The Hateful Eight" "The Hateful Eight: Extended Version" Season 1 "John Mulaney: Baby J" April 26 "The Good Bad Mother" "Kiss, Kiss!" "Love After Music" "Workin' Moms" Season 7 April 27 "Firefly Lane" Season 2 Part 2 "The Matchmaker" "The Nurse" "Sharkdog" Season 3 "Sweet Tooth" Season 2 April 28 "AKA" "InuYasha" Season 6 "King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch" prevnext

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the April 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) You Season 4: Part 2: Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold. Part 1 of Season 4 of You premiered on Netflix in February, while part 2 premiered on March 9. prevnext

Shadow and Bone Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES On the run after the showdown with Kirigan, Alina, and Mal find new allies – and face heartrending choices – in their quest for more mythical amplifiers. Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, March 16. prevnext

Love Is Blind: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) (Photo: Netflix) More single people who are ready to prioritize love overlooks hit the pods to flirt, fall, and – if they're lucky – find someone they want to marry. Season 4 of Love Is Blind, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, premieres Friday, March 24 with new episodes debuting weekly after that. prevnext