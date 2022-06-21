'Workin Moms' Ending After Season 7

Catherine Reitman's hit series Workin' Moms will end after Season 7. Reitman announced Monday that the popular Canadian sitcom, which airs on CBC in Canada and streams Stateside on Netflix, has been renewed for a seventh and final season. The final season is scheduled to premiere on CBC and CBC Gem in winter 2023, followed by a release on Netflix elsewhere globally at a yet to be announced date.

In a video shared to the official Workin' Moms Twitter account, Reitman, who serves as creator and executive producer and also stars in the lead role of Kate Foster, told the "incredible fans... with love and gratitude that I'm announcing season seven as our final season." Retiman offered a message of thanks "to our partners, CBC and Netflix, for getting behind a show that points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood." She also reflected on the impact Workin' Moms has had on viewers, sharing, "to those of you who've stopped me on the street, to share your love of the show – I see you. I hear you. And I thank you. Go get 'em mamas..."

Big announcement today from team #WorkinMoms. Season 7 is coming, but theres something you should know… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OM78RwdMLm — Workin' Moms (@WorkinMoms) June 20, 2022

"To our incredible fans, making this show has been the ride of my life. Philip and I hit the ground, day one of season one, with a three-month old and a two-year-old, watching as we pressed forward on one mission: to tell the stories of four flawed mothers, who dared to be something beyond their nurseries," Reitman said. "Going to work every day, whether in the room with our brilliant writers, on set with our extraordinary cast or in post with the best producing team in the business, has cemented in me the importance of telling stories that have meaning, surrounded by artisans who get it. But like any story, there must be an ending."

Originally launching on the CBC network in Canada in 2017 before Netflix picked up the Canadian import two years later, Workin' Moms follows a group of friends dealing with the challenges of being working mothers. In addition to Reitman, the cast includes Dani Kind as Anne, Jessalyn Wanlim as Jenny, Sternberg as Nathan, Ryan Belleville as Lionel, Sarah McVie as Val, Sadie Munroe as Alice, Peter Keleghan as Richard, Nikki Duval as Rosie and Enuka Okuma as Sloane Mitchell.

Season 7, the final season, will consist of 13 episodes, and "will see the women confront demons from their past in order to move forward into their future." Picking up where Season 6 left off," motherhood, relationships and career choices all will be put to the test as they come to terms with who they once were and where each is headed. As we bid farewell to Kate, Anne, Sloane, Jenny and Val, it's up to each of them to decide the impact they'll leave with their work, the traits they'll pass on to their children and, ultimately, how much more s- they're willing to take as workin' moms." Workin' Moms Seaosn 7 is set to premiere in winter 2023.