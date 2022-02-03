Netflix Plans to Release a Record Number of Movies in 2022

This year is going to be bigger and better for Netflix! The streaming giant is set to put an increased focus on exclusive content in 2022, with Netflix announcing it will release a whopping 86 Netflix original films this year alone. That number is a sharp increase over 2021, which saw a still impressive number of 70 original movies debut on the platform.

Netflix unveiled their feature slate for this year in a 2022 Movie Roundup released via its social media accounts on Tuesday. Spanning more than three minutes in length, that roundup gave subscribers first looks at everything from the highly-anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, dubbed Knives Out 2, to the Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas-starring film The Gray Man. In releasing its 2022 film lineup, Netflix said, “There’s a great big world of new stories waiting to be discovered. This year the Netflix Film universe is expanding with brand new comedies, action-thrillers, mysteries, dramas, sequels and more…dropping every single week.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As part of the movie slate, Netflix will launch at least one film per week over the next 12 months. Those films include musicals, action movies, thrillers, rom-coms, and more. The lineup includes 61 English language, 20 non-English titles, and five animated features, the full list of which can be viewed on Deadline by clicking here. Those titles include Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical fantasy Pinocchio, the Jason Momoa-starring film Slumberland, and the Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron-starring movie The School For Good And Evil.

Netflix in recent years has put a larger focus on its original content, its monthly lists of incoming titles now filled with more original content than licensed content. That move, however, hasn’t necessarily meant longevity for its exclusive titles. The streamer has become known for its upsetting history of canceling fan-favorite and critically acclaimed titles after just a few seasons, with many Netflix original series not making it past the three- or four-season mark. Some never make it past their freshman run. However, the focus on original content has also led to anumber of network series being saved by Netflix following their cancellations, such was the case for the Fox-turned-Netflix series Lucifer and more recently, Manifest, which is set to enjoy a fourth and final season on the streamer following its cancellation at NBC.

Unfortunately for subscribers, the push to roll out more original content has been reflected in the price of a Netflix subscription, which has steadily increased over the years. The most recent price hike was implemented in January of this year and saw the price jump by $1 to $2 more monthly. The increase was effective immediately for new subscribers and set to roll out over the coming weeks for existing subscribers.