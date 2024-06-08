Netflix Is Ending 'The Upshaws'

Yet another Netflix series is coming to an end. According to TVLine, comedy The Upshaws has been renewed for a fifth and final season, dubbed "Part 7," which will consist of 12 episodes. News of the final season comes ahead of Season 4, "Part 6," which will premiere in early 2025 with 10 episodes. The Upshaws premiered in 2021 and renewed for Season 2 a month later, which was split into two parts. In October 2022, between Parts 2 and 3, Netflix renewed the show for a third season, again split into two parts. In December 2023, between Parts 4 and 5, Netflix renewed The Upshaws for Season 4, which brings us to the final renewal.

"Truly grateful to Netflix for giving us this season to once again bring the warmth and funny that we're known for (and with this fifth and final — some closure) to our Upshaws family," co-creator and executive producer Regina Hicks said in a statement. Co-creator and star Wanda Sykes also added, "A heartfelt thanks to Netflix for letting us send off The Upshaws with this fifth and final season. We are excited to give the show and the fans a proper farewell."

Also starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine, and Jermelle Simon, The Upshaws follows "Bennie Upshaw (Epps), the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis and a charming, well-intentioned mechanic. He's a lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Spraggins, Christine) and firstborn son (Simon), and the teenage son Kelvin (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law Lucretia (Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work and make it to the next level, together. "

As of now, premiere dates for Seasons 4 and 5 have yet to be announced, but with fans given until at least 2025 to say goodbye, that should help a little bit. The Upshaws is one of the longest-running comedies on Netflix, but even good things have to come to an end at some point. In the meantime, the first three seasons are streaming on Netflix, which should keep fans occupied for at least a little bit, even if it's not for very long.