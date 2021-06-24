✖

The Upshaws is returning to Netflix for Season 2, Deadline reports. Hailing from co-creators, executive producers and co-showrunners Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, the multi-camera comedy series has won over the hearts of executives at the streamer. Therefore, as a show of confidence, the show has been renewed for 16 half-hour episodes and is expected to run in two batches of 8 –– following the new slow-release system Netflix has been implementing on a few of its more popular shows.

Starring Wanda Sykes, comedian Mike Epps, and Kim Fields (Living Single), the series follows a modern-day blue-collar Black family in Indiana –– where Epps is originally from –– as they navigate current situations like coming out, blended families, living with disability, and more with a comedic twist. Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine also star as the family's two daughters. They're joined by Jermelle Simon, who plays firstborn son Bernard Jr.; and Diamond Lyons, who portrays the teenage son he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis).

“Wanda and Regina have created a fresh entry in the tradition of Black sitcoms that’s real, relatable, full of heart and incredibly funny,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy. “We’re thrilled to see where they, along with their talented cast, take the Upshaws in the second season.” Hicks, Sykes, Epps, are listed as executive producers alongside Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner. The Upshaws debuted on the streaming service in May 2021, but surprisingly made waves among households very early –– a feat that hasn't been seen too often for Netflix's slate of multi-camera sitcoms. With its current momentum, the show stands a great chance to join the ranks of Fuller House, The Ranch, and Family Reunion. “We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show back for a second season,” Hicks said. “And thankful that Netflix saw and felt all the love we got for this wonderful family. Looking forward to bringing more Upshaws’ joy to all who fell in love with them.”