Netflix Effect Delivers Another 'Suits' Success in Top Ten

After Suits broke records on Netflix over the summer, one Prime series is getting the same treatment on the streaming giant. According to IndieWire, Canadian dramedy Loudermilk has been ranked ninth among all streaming shows since being added to Netflix in December. During the first three weeks, Loudermilk was in the Top 10 of Nielsen's streaming charts. During its time on Prime, it never came close.

Starring Ron Livingston, Will Sasso, Anja Savcic, and Laura Mennell, Loudermilk centers on Livingston's titular character, who is a former music critic, recovering alcoholic, and substance abuse counselor and support group leader in Seattle. The series premiered in 2017 on AT&T's Audience Network, running for three seasons. Amazon acquired the rights for the first two seasons for Prime Video in the U.S. in March 2021, with Season 3 premiering the following month.

While it's hard to match the success that Suits has, it is impressive to see that Loudermilk has done pretty well on Netflix after being on Prime. While it's unclear why the series has done better on Netflix than Prime is unknown, it is similar to what Suits experienced. All nine seasons of the USA Network legal drama are streaming on Peacock, yet when only the first eight seasons dropped on Netflix, it was like there was no other platform to watch. Perhaps it's because of Netflix's larger customer base, but it just proves that Loudermilk is the next big thing.

Since Loudermilk is doing so well, could there be a possibility that a new season might happen? Considering it's been over three years since the dramedy initially came to an end, it's possible that ship has sailed. However, there's always the chance that there could be some type of revival or spinoff, depending on continuing interest, that is. Even if it doesn't come back, at least it is better off on Netflix than it ever was on Prime Video. That has to count for something.

Loudermilk's success will probably continue to soar on Netflix, with or without a new season. Not every series can have a Suits resurgence, but Loudermilk is definitely coming pretty close. All three seasons are available to stream on the platform. It is no longer available on Prime Video, so Netflix is the only way to watch it in full in the States.