'Roseanne' Spinoff 'The Conners' Is Coming to Netflix

The Conners is officially headed for Netflix. The Roseanne spinoff, which kicked off its sixth season earlier this month, will be coming to the streamer in March. The first five seasons of the ABC sitcom will land on Netflix on Mar. 27. This will be the only way to watch the first five seasons, as only Season 6 is streaming on Hulu. As of now, it's unclear how long the series will remain on Netflix, but there's a good chance once Season 6 comes to an end, it will also be added to the streamer later this year.

Premiering in 2018, The Conners was initially a revival of Roseanne, up until the series was canceled due to controversial comments from Roseanne Barr. It was then redeveloped as a new spinoff, killing off Barr's titular character. Now, six seasons in, The Conners is still killing it on ABC. There have been rumors that The Conners will be ending soon, with John Goodman previously admitting it might soon be time. For now, though, there's no indication that it will be ending, so fans will still be able to look forward to new episodes.

Created by Matt Williams, The Conners stars an ensemble cast that includes Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, Maya Lynne Robinson, and Jay. R Ferguson. Fishman and Robinson are no longer on the series, with Rey recently bowing out ahead of the sixth season. Gilbert also serves as an executive producer alongside Tom Werner, Tony Hernandez, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Bruce Helford.

There are plenty of titles coming to Netflix in March 2024 on top of The Conners. Canceled Fox medical drama The Resident will be coming to the streamer in early March, with other titles including Young Royals Season 3, the third season of Girls5eva along with the first two seasons, the first four Hunger Games films, and many more.

While new episodes of The Conners air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC's 2024 spring schedule, it's never too late to rewatch the series or watch it for the very first time. The first five seasons will be available to stream on Netflix starting Mar. 27. If one is inclined to watch the original Roseanne and the short-lived revival, all 10 seasons are streaming on Peacock.