Netflix's No. 1 Movie Right Now Is an Overlooked Comedy From Last Summer

Netflix has a new number-one movie right now, and it's an overlooked comedy from last summer. Currently, the DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures movie Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is sitting comfortably atop Netflix's top 10 movies list. It's followed by the 2023 Swedish thriller The Abyss, and Eli Roth's Thanksgiving.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken follows "sweet and awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman" who "is desperate to fit in at school, but she mostly just feels invisible," per a synopsis. "She's prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective mom forbids her from getting in the water. When she breaks her mom's rule, Ruby discovers that she is a descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her grandmother. The Kraken are sworn to protect the world's oceans against vain, power-hungry mermaids."

The film features To All The Boys star Lana Condor as Ruby, with additional voice performances from Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Jaboukie Young-White, and Jane Fonda, among others. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken was directed by Kirk DeMicco from a script written by Pam Brady, Brian C. Brown, and Elliott DiGuiseppi.

Click here to see more of what's streaming on Netflix this month!