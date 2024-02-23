Millie Bobby Brown's Next Big Netflix Movie Is Finally Coming Out

Stranger Things 5 may not be coming out for a while, but Millie Bobby Brown is still bringing a new project to Netflix. After four years, dark fantasy film Damsel has finally gotten a release date of Mar. 8. Also starring Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright, the film centers on a young woman's marriage to a charming prince that "turns into a fierce fight for survival when she's offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon."

DiscussingFilm broke Damsel's announcement back in 2020, with Netflix aiming for a 2021 release. Likely due to COVID, as the announcement came just a week after the first lockdown started, filming didn't actually begin until February 2022. Brown was cast in the role of Princess Elodie in November 2020, with the rest of the cast being announced in April 2022. Damsel was then scheduled to release in October 2023, but with the SAG-AFTRA strike impacting promotion, the streamer pushed back the date, with Mar. 8 being the final set premiere date.

Damsel marks Millie Bobby Brown's third Netflix movie, following Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2. She is also set to star in the sci-fi adventure film The Electric State from the Russo Brothers later this year on Netflix. Meanwhile, Stranger Things was renewed for a fifth and final season in 2022. While a premiere date has yet to be announced, filming has commenced following a delay due to the strikes. At least there will be Damsel to look forward to very soon, and with an A+ cast.

There are plenty of other original Netflix titles coming in March 2024. The highly-anticipated third season of Young Royals, Season 3 of Girls5eva after being on Peacock for two seasons, Nickelodeon's The Casagrandes Movie, and plenty more. It's going to be exciting to finally watch Damsel after all this time and multiple moved dates. Hopefully, the wait will be worth it, but with a cast like Damsel's, it definitely will be.

Don't miss the long-awaited premiere of Damsel on Friday, Mar. 8 only on Netflix. After four years, the film will finally be here, and it's going to be exciting when it finally drops. Between the storyline and the impressive cast, Damsel will be one movie you won't want to miss.