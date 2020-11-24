Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2020

As spending time at home during the pandemic becomes more important than ever with the shorter, colder days creeping into December, Netflix has big plans to drop a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on December 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in December, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in December.

COMING 12/1 Angela's Christmas Wish -- NETFLIX FILM The Holiday Movies That Made Us -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 3 Days to Kill (2014) 50 First Dates (2004) A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996) Angels & Demons (2009) Are You The One: Seasons 1-2 Chef (2014) The Da Vinci Code (2006) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Effie Gray (2014) Gormiti: Season 1 The Happytime Murders (2018) Ink Master: Seasons 1-2 Jurassic Park (1993) Jurassic Park III (2001) Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) Little Nicky (2000) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) Monster House (2006) Peppermint (2018) Quigley Down Under (1990) Runaway Bride (1999) Super Wings: Season 3 Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10 Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2 Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011) Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

COMING 12/2 - 12/4 Avail. 12/2/20: Alien Worlds -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Fierce -- NETFLIX FILM Hazel Brugger: Tropical -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 12/3/20: Break -- NETFLIX FILM Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/4/20: Bhaag Beanie Bhaag -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Big Mouth: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Bombay Rose -- NETFLIX FILM Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) -- NETFLIX FILM The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Kings of Joburg: Season 1 Leyla Everlasting -- NETFLIX FILM MANK -- NETFLIX FILM Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Selena: The Series -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 12/5 - 12/14 Avail. 12/5/20: Detention -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 12/7/20: Ava (2020) Manhunt: Deadly Games Avail. 12/8/20: Bobbleheads The Movie (2020) Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Lovestruck in the City -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure -- NETFLIX FAMILY Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers -- NETFLIX FAMILY Triple 9 (2016) Avail. 12/9/20: Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Big Show Show: Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) -- NETFLIX FILM The Surgeon's Cut -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 12/10/20: Alice in Borderland -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 12/11/20: A Trash Truck Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY Canvas -- NETFLIX FILM Giving Voice -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Prom -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/14/20: A California Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM Hilda: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Tiny Pretty Things -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 12/15 - 12/22 Avail. 12/15/20: Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2 The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13 Grizzlies (2020) The Professor and the Madman (2019) Pup Academy: Season 2 Song Exploder: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2 Avail. 12/16/20: Anitta: Made In Honorio -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013) Nocturnal Animals (2016) The Ripper -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Run On -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 12/17/20: Braven (2018) Avail. 12/18/20 Guest House (2020) Home for Christmas: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Jeopardy! Champion Run V Jeopardy! Champion Run VI Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament Jeopardy! College Championship Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- NETFLIX FILM Sweet Home -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 12/20/20: Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019) Avail. 12/21/20: The Con Is On (2018) Avail. 12/22/20: After We Collided (2020) London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Rhyme Time Town Singalongs -- NETFLIX FAMILY Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas (2020) Timmy Time: Season 2

COMING 12/23 - 12/31 Avail. 12/23/20: The Midnight Sky -- NETFLIX FILM Your Name Engraved Herein -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/25/20: Bridgerton -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 12/26/20: Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) -- NETFLIX FILM DNA -- NETFLIX FILM Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara -- NETFLIX FAMILY Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 12/27/20: Sakho & Mangane: Season 1 Avail. 12/28/20: Cops and Robbers -- NETFLIX FILM Rango (2011) Avail. 12/29/20: Dare Me: Season 1 Avail. 12/30/20: Best Leftovers Ever! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Equinox -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 12/31/20: Best of Stand-Up 2020 -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMING SOON: ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - ep 18-20 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Funny Boy

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Des Willie/Netflix) The Crown — Season 3: Season 4 of The Crown is finally streaming on Netflix, having debuted on Nov. 15. Season 4 follows, among other historical events, the arrival of Lady Diana Spencer to the British royal house and the highs and lows of her tragic love story with Prince Charles. Actress Emma Corrin plays Diana and shares plenty of screen time with Josh O'Connor as Charles and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles. Olivia Colman stayed on as Queen Elizabeth II, as did Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Newcomer Gillian Anderson plays Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Seasons 1-4 of The Crown are available to stream now.

'DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE (Photo: Netflix) A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski), returns to her small hometown after her father's death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love and how a small town's Christmas spirit can warm the coldest of hearts. Featuring 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square is available to stream on Nov. 22.

'HILLBILLY ELEGY' (Photo: Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX © 2020) Based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, Hillbilly Elegy is a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown. Fans were particularly impressed by the trailer, which showed nearly unrecognizable stars Amy Adams and Glenn Close. Hillbilly Elegy is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 24.