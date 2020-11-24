Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2020

By Libby Birk

As spending time at home during the pandemic becomes more important than ever with the shorter, colder days creeping into December, Netflix has big plans to drop a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on December 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in December, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in December.

COMING 12/1

Angela's Christmas Wish -- NETFLIX FILM

The Holiday Movies That Made Us -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

COMING 12/2 - 12/4

Avail. 12/2/20:

Alien Worlds -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Fierce -- NETFLIX FILM

Hazel Brugger: Tropical -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 12/3/20:

Break -- NETFLIX FILM

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/4/20:

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Big Mouth: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bombay Rose -- NETFLIX FILM

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kings of Joburg:  Season 1

Leyla Everlasting -- NETFLIX FILM

MANK -- NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Selena: The Series -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 12/5 - 12/14

Avail. 12/5/20:

Detention -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/7/20:

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Avail. 12/8/20:

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Lovestruck in the City -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Triple 9 (2016)

Avail. 12/9/20:

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Big Show Show: Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Surgeon's Cut -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/10/20:

Alice in Borderland -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/11/20:

A Trash Truck Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Canvas -- NETFLIX FILM

Giving Voice -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Prom -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/14/20:

A California Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Hilda: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Tiny Pretty Things -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 12/15 - 12/22

Avail. 12/15/20:

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 12/16/20:

Anitta: Made In Honorio -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Run On -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/17/20:

Braven (2018)

Avail. 12/18/20

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/20/20:

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

Avail. 12/21/20:

The Con Is On (2018)

Avail. 12/22/20:

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

COMING 12/23 - 12/31

Avail. 12/23/20:

The Midnight Sky -- NETFLIX FILM

Your Name Engraved Herein -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/25/20:

Bridgerton -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/26/20:

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) -- NETFLIX FILM

DNA -- NETFLIX FILM

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/27/20:

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Avail. 12/28/20:

Cops and Robbers -- NETFLIX FILM

Rango (2011)

Avail. 12/29/20:

Dare Me: Season 1

Avail. 12/30/20:

Best Leftovers Ever! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Equinox -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise -- NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 12/31/20:

Best of Stand-Up 2020 -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

The Crown — Season 3: Season 4 of The Crown is finally streaming on Netflix, having debuted on Nov. 15. Season 4 follows, among other historical events, the arrival of Lady Diana Spencer to the British royal house and the highs and lows of her tragic love story with Prince Charles. Actress Emma Corrin plays Diana and shares plenty of screen time with Josh O'Connor as Charles and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles. Olivia Colman stayed on as Queen Elizabeth II, as did Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Newcomer Gillian Anderson plays Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Seasons 1-4 of The Crown are available to stream now.

'DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE

A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski), returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm the coldest of hearts. Featuring 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square is available to stream on Nov. 22.

'HILLBILLY ELEGY'

Based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, Hillbilly Elegy is a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown. Fans were particularly impressed by the trailer, which showed nearly unrecognizable stars Amy Adams and Glenn Close.

Hillbilly Elegy is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 24.

'THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES: PART 2'

(Photo: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are back as Santa and Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.)
It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, The Christmas Chronicles 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 is available to stream on Nov. 25.

