Dolly Parton is continuing to spread holiday cheer this year, with the trailer for her new Netflix movie, Christmas on the Square, dropping last week. The movie stars Christine Baranski as Regina Fuller, a Scrooge-type a "wealthy and unpleasant woman" who returns to her hometown after her father's death to evict everyone just before the holiday season.

The trailer gives a glimpse at how Regina plans on making the townspeople's lives miserable, including announcing their upcoming eviction during a church service, but Parton arrives as an angel encouraging her to change. "You find that light and it will lead you to the part of you you lost," she tells Regina. "The part that can be happy." Christmas on the Square will premiere Nov. 22 on Netflix and was directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen. It will feature 14 original songs by Parton, some of which can be heard in the trailer. The movie also stars Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Matthew Johnson and Selah Kimbro Jones.

"One month until #ChristmasOnTheSquare is available on @netflixfamily!" Parton wrote on Instagram when the trailer was released. "I can’t wait for you and your loved ones to enjoy this holiday musical! I hope we can all come together and sing along on November 22. #HereForTheHolidays."

The 74-year-old previously worked with Netflix on the movie Dumplin' and the series Heartstrings, which was an anthology-style set of episodes inspired by some of Parton's hit songs. Parton is bringing the holiday spirit this year with multiple ventures including a partnership with Williams Sonoma for a holiday collection that will include items like her signature cookie mix and festive aprons. She also recently released A Holly Dolly Christmas, her first holiday album in 30 years.

The album features several collaborations including appearances from Michael Bublé, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson and Parton's brother Randy Parton. The album also features songs from the Christmas on the Square soundtrack.

"I thought, 'I think I'll call it A Holly Dolly Christmas because I love the song 'A Holly Jolly Christmas' with Burl Ives," Parton told Billboard of her inspiration for the album's title. "He used to be on all of my Christmas specials all through the years. I think of him as Mr. Christmas. I thought, 'Why don't do I call it something cute and clever, like that or Deck the Halls with Boughs of Dolly, something corny like that.'"