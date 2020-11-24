Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2020

After announcing plans to add dozens of new shows and movies for the month of December, Netflix just announced a handful of titles set to leave the streaming platform this month. Keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout December 2020 to make sure your favorite shows and movies are sticking around a little bit longer for you to binge during the era of social distancing. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month, so make sure you're squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the ax. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in December, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 12/1 - 12/17: Leaving 12/1/20: Heartbreakers (2001) The Lobster (2015) Leaving 12/4/20: Cabin Fever (2016) Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) Leaving 12/5/20: The Rum Diary (2011) Leaving 12/6/20: The Secret (2006) Leaving 12/7/20: Berlin, I Love You (2019) The Art of the Steal (2013) Leaving 12/8/20: Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 12/10/20: Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018) Leaving 12/14/20: Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4 Leaving 12/17/20: Ip Man 3 (2015)

LEAVING 12/22 - 12/30: Leaving 12/22/20: The Little Hours (2017) Leaving 12/24/20: The West Wing: Seasons 1-7 Leaving 12/25/20: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Leaving 12/27/20: Fifty (2015) Leaving 12/28/20: Lawless (2012) Leaving 12/29/20: The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016) Leaving 12/30/20: Dexter: Seasons 1-8 Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5 Ip Man (2008) Ip Man 2 (2010) Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

LEAVING 12/31: Airplane! (1980) An Education (2009) Anna Karenina (2012) Baby Mama (2008) Back to the Future (1985) Back to the Future Part II (1989) Back to the Future Part III (1990) Bad Teacher (2011) Barbershop (2002) Being John Malkovich (1999) Cape Fear (1991) Casper (1995) Charlie St. Cloud (2010) Coneheads (1993) Definitely, Maybe (2008) Dennis the Menace (1993) Drugs, Inc.: Season 6 The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) Fargo (1996) For Love or Money (1993) Frida (2002) Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6 Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3 Her (2013) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

LEAVING 12/31 (CONTINUED) The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3 Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) The Interview (2014) Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) Nacho Libre (2006) Not Another Teen Movie (2001) The Notebook (2004) Octonauts: Seasons 1-3 The Office: Seasons 1-9 Poltergeist (1982) Pride & Prejudice (2005) Session 9 (2001) Splice (2009) Starsky & Hutch (2004) Superman Returns (2006) The Town (2010) Troy (2004) WarGames (1983) The Witches (1990)

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Is one of your favorites on the list above? Don't worry, there are still a ton of other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge. Check them out below: (Photo: Des Willie/Netflix) The Crown — Season 3: Season 4 of The Crown is finally streaming on Netflix, having debuted on Nov. 15. Season 4 follows, among other historical events, the arrival of Lady Diana Spencer to the British royal house and the highs and lows of her tragic love story with Prince Charles. Actress Emma Corrin plays Diana and shares plenty of screen time with Josh O'Connor as Charles and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles. Olivia Colman stayed on as Queen Elizabeth II, as did Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Newcomer Gillian Anderson plays Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Seasons 1-4 of The Crown are available to stream now.

'HILLBILLY ELEGY' (Photo: Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX © 2020) Based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, Hillbilly Elegy is a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown. Fans were particularly impressed by the trailer, which showed nearly unrecognizable stars Amy Adams and Glenn Close. Hillbilly Elegy is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 24.

'THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES: PART 2' (Photo: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are back as Santa and Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.) It's been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom's new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, The Christmas Chronicles 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that's full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit. The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 is available to stream on Nov. 25.