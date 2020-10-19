'Christmas Chronicles 2': New Trailer Revealed by Netflix

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Ready the sleigh, because The Christmas Chronicles 2 promises to be holiday fun for the whole family. The sequel to Netflix's 2018 movie, The Christmas Chronicles, dropped a new trailer Monday teasing Kurt Russell's reprisal of his role as Santa Claus, as well as more of Goldie Hawn's portrayal as Mrs. Claus, whom she embodied at the end of the first film.

Also returning for the sequel is Kate Pierce (Darby Camp), whose family shuttle falls into a wormhole to the North Pole while on vacation with her newly-blended family. When a troublesome character named Belsnickel (Julian Dennison) steals the Christmas Star, it looks like Christmas and the North Pole could be "doomed" if not for some serious Christmas spirit and what appears to be some serious action sequences. Also starring in the sequel are Kimberly Williams Paisley as Claire, Judah Lewis as Teddy, and Jahzir Bruno as Jack.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 will drop on Netflix on November 25, right in time for the 2020 holiday season. The first film brought in massive ratings for the streaming platform, which reported in early December 2018 that The Christmas Chronicles was watched 20 million within its first week of release.

"Matt Lieberman's script was such a unique take on the traditional Christmas movie, so full of surprises and logic, actually, that it made me say: 'Of course, that's how it works! Why didn't anyone ever think of that before?'" director Clay Kaytis told Rappler in November 2018. "From top to bottom, there was an originality that I just couldn't resist. Audiences have reacted in the same way, so I know we've succeeded in making something very special with The Christmas Chronicles."

Kaytis added that the film "set out to rekindle and reinforce that spark of magic and wonder that happens at Christmastime for people of all ages." He said that "if people can come away with the feeling that Christmas is really about sharing our love with the people closest to us, then I've done my job."

The original Christmas Chronicles was also the first time real-life married couple Russell and Hawn had appeared in a movie together since 1987's Overboard, and the sequel promises a far more prominent role for Hawn. "Christmas is huge in our family, it’s just something that is really a big deal to us," Russell told PEOPLE of their decision to both take on the Netflix Christmas movie. "Santa is the centerpiece of Christmas, it is the one time of the year that we are all able to get together for a good, long period of time, and have all of the things that all families have."