'The Crown' Season 4: Netflix Gives First Look at Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

✖

Netflix is giving fans their first look at newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown Season 4. On Tuesday, the streamer released a set of four images for the upcoming season, which is set to debut on Sunday, Nov. 15 and will focus heavily on the relationship between the late princess and Prince Charles.

In the snapshot, Corrin as Diana can be seen alongside the prince, portrayed by Josh O’Connor, as they are photographed walking down the street. Other images in the set include a first-look at Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as she waves at a crowd outside 10 Downing Street, as well as images Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter's Princess Margaret.

Change is coming. 15th November. pic.twitter.com/MdRUGWxj6h — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 29, 2020

Season 4 of the series is set to cover 1979-1990, a decade during which "Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30," the official synopsis for the season reads. As Britain begins to feel the impacts of Thatcher's divisive policies and tensions rise between her and the Queen as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, Charles' romance with Diana "provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people." Behind closed doors, however, "the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided."

Corrin was announced to be joining the series in April of last year. At the time, the actress said that joining the critically acclaimed series was "surreal" and said that taking on the role of the late princess "the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!"

For Corrin and much of the other cast, however, this will mark the final time they get to step into their onscreen counterparts' shoes. Due to the nature of the historical drama, which covers a decade of the Queen’s reign each season, the actors are recast every two seasons. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, best known for her roles in The Great Gatsby, The Man from UNCLE, and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, will take on the role of Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons.

The first three seasons of The Crown are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 4 will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 15. Seasons 5 and 6 will not be released until 2022 or later. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest information.