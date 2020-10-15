'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer Sees Dark Twist on Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Fairytale

✖

The Crown Season 4 promises to pull back the curtain on Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding, along with the other dramatic moments the British royal family faced during the 1980s. Emma Corrin, who previously starred in the DC Comics series Pennyworth, scored her breakthrough role as Diana for the Netflix show's fourth season and is heavily featured in the new trailer, released earlier this week. The entire season will be released on Nov. 15, a full year after Season 3 was released.

In Season 4, creator Peter Morgan will trace the years under Margaret Thatcher's premiership, with Gillian Anderson joining the cast as Thatcher. Olivia Colman is back to play Queen Elizabeth II, while Tobias Menzies stars as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret again. Josh O'Connor, who was introduced as Prince Charles in Season 3, will continue in the role.

In the trailer, Corrin is shown wearing a recreation of Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress. Wearing that was "as incredible as you could imagine," Corrin told Entertainment Weekly. "It was wonderful. I actually really enjoyed the fittings for the dress," Corrin said. "I’m really terrible at fittings, I’m the biggest fidget in the world. I think the whole sewing-tailor team hated me. But I found it fascinating because they literally had to build the wedding dress around me and it took ages."

Corrin, 24, said it is important for the audience to get to know Diana through her early years. Diana was only 20 when she married Charles in 1981 and 36 when she died in 1997. The actress learned a great deal as well and was surprised that Diana wore yellow dungarees to her second meeting with Charles, calling Diana's early sense of style awful. "That second time she meets Charles, when she’s in those yellow dungarees, I just wanted to cry," Corrin said. "I was like, are you joking? Awful. And those sweater vests. It really shows that fashion is something that grows with you. I've certainly found that. If I look back at pictures of me when I was younger, oh my god. Nightmare!"

Menzies suggested that Philip saw similarities between himself and Diana since they were outsiders when they joined the royal family. "But I think on a very basic level he just thinks it's a good fit. In a slightly old-fashioned way, I think he also just liked her femininity, her beauty," the Outlander actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "He was sort of very seduced by her as well, I think."