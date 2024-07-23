Netflix's Biggest Shows Won't Return in 2024

Netflix's 2024 roster of titles may have already seen the return of fan-favorite shows like The Circle Season 6, Bridgerton Season 3, and Vikings: Valhalla Season 3, but several other hit originals are poised to stay off the screen for a bit longer. Following years-long waits, fans of titles including Stranger Things, Wednesday, and more are in for more disappointment, as some of Netflix's most popular shows are not set to return until 2025.

Fans last traveled to Hawkins, Indiana when Stranger Things Season 4 wrapped in June 2022, and while the series has consistently been one of Netflix's biggest performers, it isn't set to hit screens anytime soon. The show was among dozens impacted by the Hollywood strikes over the summer, and although it was originally slated to start filming in May 2023, production did not actually start until January of this year. As a result, Stranger Things Season 5 now isn't set to premiere until sometime next year, Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed in an earnings call this week, meaning that there will be a three-year gap between seasons.

Also absent from 2024's titles is Wednesday Season 2. After dethroning Stranger Things as Netflix's most popular series, the hit Tim Burton-directed, Jenna-Ortega starring Addams Family spinoff series was considered to be a "top priority" show for Netflix once the Hollywood strikes concluded, but not even that could fast-track a second season drop in 2024. In fact, production on Wednesday Season 2, which moved from Romania to Ireland, did not begin until May, with Sarandos confirmed during this week's earnings calls new episodes will not hit the streamer until 2025.

Similarly, after being a breakout show in 2023, One Piece isn't set to head back to the platform until next year. The streamer's live-action adaptation of creator Eiichiro Oda's manga series of the same name was a massive hit upon its debut in August 2023, and Netflix quickly picked the show up for a second season. However, production on One Piece Season 2 did not begin until June, with h Tomorrow Studios President Becky Clements telling Deadline in July that "it's going to be a while" before the new season premieres. According to Clemens, this is "a very VFX heavy year," and with Season 2 not set to wrap filming until December 2024, "we are a long time out" from Season 2 premiering.

Unfortunately for subscribers, these are not the only shows missing out in a 2024 return. When Netflix dropped its "Next on Netflix" lineup of original series and movies arriving this year back in February, The Watcher Season 2, XO, Kitty Season 2, The Recruit Season 2, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Ginny & Georgia Season 3, Sweet Magnolias Season 4, and Virgin River Season 6 were absent, suggesting that they are not set to return with new seasons until 2025 or later.