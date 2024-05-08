Jenna Ortega Teases 'Wednesday' Season 2 With New Photo

Wednesday Season 2 is officially in production, and Jenna Ortega is celebrating the news with a first-look at the upcoming season. On Tuesday, the actress took to social media to share the exciting update on the hit Tim Burton-directed Netflix original series by sharing a photo of herself in costume as the titular character alongside a video tease confirming the Wednesday Season 2 cast.

Ortega shared the post with the caption, "we've begun season two." In the photo (view it here), the actress donned Wednesday's signature braids as she sat in a chair with a back reading, "Wednesday Season 2." The accompanying video showed Thing pulling a Radio Flyer cart filled with Season 2 scripts and tossing them at the doors of the Season 2 cast – Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa, and Georgie Farmer, among several others. The clip ended with Thing arriving at Ortega's door, the actress stepping out in-character to pick up her script, which reveals the Season 2 premiere episode title, "Chapter One: Here We Woe Again." The episode is written by Alfred Gough and Miles Miller and directed by Burton.

The Tuesday clip also confirmed the roster of guest stars set to appear throughout the season. Fred Armisen and Jamie McShane will appear in guest roles, reprising their Season 1 characters of Uncle Fester and Sheriff Donovan Galpin. Other guest stars include Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. The announcement also confirmed that Season 2 newcomers Steve Buscemi and Thandiwe Newton will star as Barry Dort and Dr. Fairburn.

An Addams Family spinoff, Wednesday centers on the titular character, the daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams who in Netflix's series has been aged up to a teenager. The dark, death-obsessed teen finds herself unraveling a mysterious string of local murders when she is expelled from her all-normie high school and enrolled in Nevermore Academy, an academic institution for outcasts, freaks, and monsters. The show debuted in November 2022 and became an instant hit for the streamer, quickly securing a Season 2 renewal.

So far, little information has been revealed about the upcoming season, which has moved production from Romania to Ireland, including plot details. Executive producer Steve Stark previously told Deadline that "here will be a lot of surprises" in Season 2. Ortega, meanwhile, has said that there will be more "action and horror" and "everything's bigger" and "more action-packed... I think each episode will probably feel a little bit like a movie, which is nice."

Wednesday's debut season is currently streaming on Netflix. Season 2 does not yet have a release date other than a reported 2025 release window.