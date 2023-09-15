Netflix Renews Popular Hit Series for Season Two

One Piece is officially coming back for more. In a video on Twitter only appropriate for the manga series, Netflix announced that the live-action show has been renewed for a second season. The series is based on Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga series of the same name, which debuted in 1997. One Piece follows the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates as they explore the dangers of the land, ocean, and beyond in search of the fabled treasure, "One Piece."

Created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, the series stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Morgan Davies, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar. The first season of One Piece only just premiered on Aug. 31 but it quickly rose to the top of Netflix's list. The finale also heavily teased that the adventures were not over for the Straw Hat Pirates and that they will have to watch their backs for the upcoming season.

ATTN STRAW HAT CREW. ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!!! pic.twitter.com/sNxgoQuzfw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 14, 2023

When One Piece premiered on Netflix, it received rave reviews from both critics and fans. While some of Netflix's other anime adaptations haven't gone over so well, like Death Note and Cowboy Bepbop, some see it as a major improvement. Considering the fantasy dramedy was renewed just two weeks after it premiered, it's safe to say that One Piece isn't going away anytime soon. The renewal also just further proved that.

The news of One Piece's renewal is also nice to hear since Netflix is notorious for canceling shows after one season. Especially lately, it seems like no show is safe these days. No matter how popular it is, fans have been on edge whenever it comes time for renewals and cancelations. Luckily, fans of the manga adaptation don't have to worry anymore. It may be a while until there is a second season, however, since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have no end in sight. With the Netflix series and the manga, viewers will be able to keep themselves occupied until the Straw Hat Pirates finally return.

As of now, One Piece is No. 3 on Netflix for Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. It wouldn't be surprising if it stays in the Top 10 for a while. All eight seasons of the series are streaming now on Netflix. Even if you're not really into Anime and manga, this could be a great way to start. There is plenty of time to catch up before the second season, and not just on Netflix.