Netflix Announces New Series From ‘Bridgerton’ Studio

The next Netflix project from Shonda Rhimes is The Residence, an eight-episode series set at the White House. Rhimes’ Shondaland is responsible for Netflix’s Bridgerton, which returns for a second season later this month. Her latest hit for the streamer is the limited series Inventing Anna.

Rhimes and longtime Shondaland producer Betsy Beers will be the executive producers on the project, alongside showrunner Paul Williams Davies, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Davies is also a frequent Shondaland collaborator, having worked on Scandal. He also created For The People, which starred the future Bridgerton break-out Rege-Jean Page.

The Residence is inspired by Kate Anderson Brower’s nonfiction book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House. The story is a murder mystery that begins after a disastrous state dinner at the White House. A “wildly eccentric detective” will be responsible for getting to the bottom of the crime. The Residence “is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion,” according to the logline.

The new series is the latest Shondaland series for Netflix. Rhimes’ studio has also produced Bridgerton, Inventing Anna, and the anthology Notes on Love. Rhimes is also writing a Bridgerton prequel about Queen Charlotte. The Residence has been in the works for years, as the project was listed among the potential shows Rhimes planned to develop in 2018. She joined Netflix in 2017 after calling ABC home for years. At ABC, Rhimes famously created Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoffs.

Netflix has not announced a premiere date or cast for The Residence. However, Bridgerton will be back for a second season on March 25, and the show has already been renewed for the third and fourth seasons. The first season of Bridgerton was the most-watched show on Netflix until Squid Game was released last year. Bridgerton is based on the novels by Julia Quinn and was created by Chris Van Dusen.

Rhimes was more directly involved in Inventing Anna, which she created and produced. The series stars Julia Garner as convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin and Anna Chlumsky as a journalist. Although the show earned mixed reviews, the limited series has done well on the Netflix charts since it premiered on Feb. 11.