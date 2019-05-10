‘For the People’ Canceled After 2 Seasons by ABC

For the People‘s time in court has come to an end.

ABC announced the cancellation of the Shondaland legal drama Thursday night as it was airing its second season’s penultimate episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series, created by Paul Williams Davies, launched to rave reviews in 2018, being handed a Season 2 renewal after O.K. ratings. In Season 2, the show ranks as one of ABC’s lowest rated shows. According to TVLine the show was down 18.65 percent from its season one, averaging a 0.51 in the demo ratings.

Despite the show’ loyal fanbase, the numbers were not there to justify a third season, Deadline writes. The series was set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, also known as the “Mother Court,” and followed new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle high-stakes cases, as well as following their personal lives.

The series starred Britt Robertson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ben Rappaport, Susannah Flood, Wesam Keesh, Regé-Jean Page, Ben Shenkman, Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Anna Deavere Smith. The show was executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and Davis alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

The show also introduced Younger star Charles Michael Davis into Season 2 as a new investigator for the public defenders’ office.

News of the Shondaland drama’s cancellation comes as all the other shows from the production company, including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and How to Get Away With Murder, await news of whether or not they will be renewed for a next season.

Grey’s Anatomy is ABC’s No 1 drama series, and with star Ellen Pompeo still signed on for at least one more season on her current contract, a Season 16 renewal is pretty much a given.

Station 19, a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series, has seen substantial growth in viewership during Season 2, especially in the episodes where it crossed over with the flagship series. Both series are set to air their season finale episodes, along with For the People‘s now-series finale next week.

How to Get Away With Murder wrapped up its run back in March with numbers slightly better than For the People. The Viola Davis-led drama series was a big hit in its earlier season but has seen a loss in viewership ever since.

The legal drama’s latest season finale ended on a stressful cliffhanger, with creator Pete Nowalk saying at the time he was hopeful of the show’s renewal chances in order to continue the high-stakes narrative. News on show renewals will likely come sometime before the network’s upfront presentation next week.

Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and For The People will air their Season 15, Season 2 and series finale episodes respectively on Thursday, May 16 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.